Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has no regrets about telling Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war, as he returns from a major foreign policy trip. Meanwhile, a man is charged with terrorism offenses in Sydney and Sydney FC prepares to face former player Joel King.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has no regrets about his sharp comments to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China. The comments came as wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are driving global inflation and cost of living pressures.

Albanese told Putin directly: I say very directly to president Putin: end your war, end it now. He said he was doing his job. Well, he certainly heard it, as did others in the room. I have a responsibility to put Australia's position clearly and directly.

Also read Albanese Confronts Putin at APEC as Trump, Xi, Putin Hold Historic Trilateral

Albanese Direct Comments To Putin At Summit

And that is what I did. Putin, who faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for war crimes, was observed with his head down as the comments were translated. On leaving the meeting, Putin was overheard to say: Nobody expected everything to go so well. The moment capped one of the major foreign policy trips of Albanese's nearly five years as prime minister.

Battling a persistent illness across 11 days, he visited three countries and endless meeting rooms, and faced criticism for posing alongside the Russian leader. Days earlier in Manila, Albanese met an effusive and engaged Donald Trump alongside the leaders of Japan and India. Australian officials had worried the momentum of the four-way Quad security dialogue was ebbing, and that Trump might pull up the drawbridge in his final two years in office. Instead the meeting was positive.

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Trump lavished praise on the three other leaders, calling them longtime friends, and agreed to new joint military exercises. His newly minted chief of staff, Stephen Miller, sat stony-faced, glaring at the small group of journalists allowed into the room. Albanese's counsel is increasingly sought out by other leaders trying to navigate the ups and downs of working with Trump.

Prime Minister Navigates Complex Global Diplomacy

Now an experienced hand in international settings, the prime minister has appeared comfortable in meetings with key counterparts, including Britain's Andy Burnham, Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines, and Saleumxay Kommasith of Laos. He used the gift of toy wombats to warm up the room, before raising the cases of Australian backpackers Bianca Jones and Holly Morton-Bowles. Friday's one-on-one meeting with Xi Jinping, held amid steady rain at a state guest house, was another milestone.

Xi told Albanese a full turnaround has been achieved. China-Australia friendship is what the people want, Xi said. Albanese replied that the relationship had become positive, calm and not defined by differences. We can have clear and frank exchanges for our mutual interest, he said.

The talks were held at Kylin Villa, the sprawling complex where Xi hosted Trump and Putin for their historic trilateral summit a day earlier. Later, Albanese called on Chinese premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. While Trump is out of office in less than two years, Xi, who has already shown his willingness to inflict economic pain on Australia, looks set to outlast them all.

Friday's meeting suggests Albanese's strategy of stabilising relations and avoiding antagonising China generally has worked, though Australia will be under no illusions that the strongman could turn on the country again at any point. The low points of Albanese's trip are clear. An awkward snafu at the Cop31 climate talks in Turkey, when Albanese and climate change minister Chris Bowen were caught on a hot mic joking about radiation from mobile phones affecting their dicks, was one of them.

The government was also criticised for funding. Longer term, the struggle to make progress in the Cop negotiations in Antalya could be a problem for the government. Australia's role as president of negotiations may give opponents of action on climate change in the Coalition and One Nation renewed attack lines against Labor. Of course, the outcomes for the planet are grimmer still.

Terror Police Arrest Man In Sydney

Back home, a 35-year-old man has been arrested by Joint Counter Terrorism police officers in south-west Sydney. He has been charged with knowingly collecting or making a document connected with terrorism, as well as using a carriage service to possess violent extremist material. Police allege the materials relate to religiously motivated violent extremism, including the terror group Islamic State. Hilda Sirec is the Australian Federal Police's Deputy Commissioner for National Security Investigations.

We work hard every single day across our partners, and there's no information that we hold that suggest anything like that would occur, and I stress that this matter had nothing to do with the first anniversary coming on, she said. A second man has been arrested at a home in the nearby suburb of Campbelltown, and is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation.

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The federal government says Australia still views the Rohingya crisis as a pressing issue. In a historic ruling, the UN's top court has found that thousands of killings and sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017 amounted to genocide. MP Tim Watts is the government's special envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs, and told SBS Bangla the government is committed to helping the communities in Bangladesh who are hosting displaced Rohingya.

It's a terrible humanitarian crisis, the worst in our region, and I feel enormous gratitude for Bangladesh and its people for hosting these desperate people over the last nine years. I know it's been a really significant challenge, and that's why this crisis is Australia's single largest humanitarian commitment. We've delivered 1.2 billion dollars in support for Bangladeshi host communities and Rohingya refugees since the crisis began.

US Sanctions Comanchero Motorcycle Gang Members

The United States has imposed financial sanctions on the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang and four senior members linked to the criminal organisation. The sanctions follow a joint investigation involving the Australian Federal Police, AUSTRAC and authorities in the United States and New Zealand. US authorities allege the Comancheros have links to major international drug cartels and play a role in moving cocaine from South America to Australia, the United States and Europe. It's a massive hit.

This will make them less attractive to working with the cartels because of the extra attention they now know, as in the cartels now know that the Comancheros will have. And of course, in conducting international transactions and importing hundreds of kilos of drugs. This will be disruptive in ways that a lot of them at the moment don't currently understand.

In football, Sydney FC coach Patrick Kisnorbo says the side won't be targeting former Sydney FC man Joel King in their game against Brisbane Roar in Brisbane tomorrow night. King, a left fullback, played more than 100 games for Sydney FC before leaving for the Roar prior to this season. It's led to some cheeky back-and-forth this week between King and his best friend, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, who still plays for Sydney.

Kisnorbo says players changing teams for a better opportunity is just part of life, and the side doesn't hold any grudges. I remember coming in here, and Kingy was a great kid. So yeah, football, sometimes you're not in one place all the time. It's taken him across to Brisbane, which is great for him, where he can play minutes.

But I'll let Jordy and Kingy have that banter between themselves. Sydney enters the weekend second on the A-League men's ladder, with Brisbane in third place early in the season.