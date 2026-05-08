Anthony Pratt's Thrilling Night with President Trump and a Party at Mar-a-Lago

Anthony Pratt, a billionaire industrialist and owner of Australia's biggest packaging and recycling company, Visy, hosted a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he had the honor of meeting President Trump. Pratt discussed his admiration for the US president, his support for his political campaigns, and his involvement in boosting US manufacturing.

Anthony Pratt will soon have to leave for the airport, where his private jet is waiting to whisk him back to the United States. He is hosting a party at the glitzy Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and has hired country singer Keith Urban to entertain his 700 guests.

When President Trump turns up at the party, it confirms that his efforts to support the US president are appreciated. Pratt owns Australia's biggest packaging and recycling company, Visy, which has sales of $4 billion a year and employs more than 7000 people across the country. He is the sole owner of Visy's US offshoot, Pratt Industries, which has more than 12,000 employees in 25 states. Pratt Industries is now the largest individually owned manufacturing company in America.

Pratt is a major donor to both the Labor and Liberal parties and helps cushion the retirement of party leaders by hiring them as consultants. He has a net worth of $11.4 billion and owns a four-level apartment atop The Sherry-Netherland building in Manhattan





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Anthony Pratt Mar-A-Lago Club Keith Urban President Trump Visy Pratt Industries Australia's Biggest Packaging And Recycling Co US Offshoot Manufacturing Company Largest Individually Owned Manufacturing Compa Net Worth Four-Level Apartment

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