Anthropic proposes a temporary worldwide halt on advanced AI development and convenes policymakers to discuss risks, even as it assists the NSA with offensive cyber tools, raising questions about its safety commitments.

Anthropic , the U.S. artificial‑intelligence firm behind the Claude series of large language models, has ignited fresh debate over the safety of rapidly advancing AI by proposing a global, temporary pause on development and a series of round‑table discussions with policymakers, researchers, civil‑society groups and other AI companies.

In a detailed blog post released on Thursday, the company outlined the latest capabilities of Claude, emphasizing a trend toward what researchers call "recursive self‑improvement" - the ability of an AI system to iteratively design and build more powerful successors without direct human intervention. While Anthropic stopped short of claiming that Claude has already achieved full autonomy, it highlighted that the model now conducts many internal experiments, proposes its own research directions and even writes the majority of the code that is merged into the company's own software stack.

As of May 2026, more than 80 percent of the new code in Anthropic's repository originates from Claude, a figure the firm cites as evidence of a growing reliance on AI‑driven development cycles. The post warned that, if left unchecked, such trends could eventually lead to systems capable of independently engineering their own successors, raising the spectre of losing human control over powerful AI agents.

The timing of Anthropic's call for an international dialogue coincides with two controversial reports that have cast a shadow over the company's public safety narrative. The Financial Times disclosed that Anthropic has placed engineers inside the U.S. National Security Agency, despite an ongoing legal dispute with the Pentagon about the permissible uses of its technology.

According to the report, these engineers are helping the NSA adapt Anthropic's newer model, Mythos, for offensive cyber‑operations that could be directed against foreign adversaries such as Iran and China. Critics argue that this partnership undermines the company's professed commitment to responsible AI, suggesting a conflict between its advocacy for a global pause and its collaboration with a U.S. intelligence agency on potentially hostile cyber capabilities.

Steven Murdoch, a professor of security at University College London, described Anthropic's safety posture as "narrow," noting that the firm has never publicly objected to the development of offensive tools for government use. Murdoch also pointed out that the blog post offered no concrete evidence of a sudden leap in AI capability, arguing that the incremental improvements Anthropic describes are consistent with a broader industry trend of ever‑more capable models.

Anthropic's announcement arrives on the heels of a series of high‑profile moves that have kept the company in the spotlight. Two months earlier it unveiled Mythos, a model it said was too powerful to release publicly because of unresolved cybersecurity risks, a claim that generated intense speculation and even attracted the attention of the U.S. Treasury.

The company's subsequent filing for an initial public offering aims to value Anthropic at around $1 trillion, positioning it among the world's most valuable AI enterprises. Yet, some observers, such as Heidy Khlaaf, chief AI scientist at the AI Now Institute, caution that the hype surrounding Mythos may outstrip the substance of its technical disclosures, pointing to vague descriptions of the model's abilities.

Overall, Anthropic's latest outreach underscores a persistent tension in the AI sector: the drive to push the boundaries of machine intelligence while simultaneously seeking regulatory frameworks that could, paradoxically, limit the very progress that fuels the industry's growth. In the broader context, the call for a "temporary pause" echoes earlier pleas from other AI leaders who warned that unchecked development might accelerate the arrival of systems capable of autonomous self‑improvement, a scenario that many safety researchers label the "control problem.

" By inviting a worldwide conversation that includes not only technologists but also legislators and civil‑society representatives, Anthropic hopes to shape a future regulatory environment that balances innovation with caution. Whether this initiative will lead to concrete policy actions or remain a public‑relations effort remains to be seen, but the juxtaposition of its safety advocacy with its collaboration on offensive cyber tools will likely fuel further scrutiny from both the academic community and the public.





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