Anthropic became the first publicly traded frontier AI company in a record-breaking Nasdaq IPO, reaching a valuation of up to $3.1 trillion before paring gains. The debut created thousands of paper millionaires but failed to calm broader market skepticism about the AI boom.

Anthropic became the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company on Thursday, in a record-breaking Nasdaq initial public offering that briefly valued the Claude chatbot maker at more than $US2.1 trillion ($3.1 trillion), before the stock pared gains and closed about 17 per cent higher at just over $US97, giving it a valuation of roughly $US1.7 trillion.

The IPO is the biggest in history and places Anthropic in the trillion-dollar club alongside Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. The stock opened at $US111.5, some 34 per cent above the IPO price of $US83, but retreated as major US stock indexes fell to seven-month lows on concerns about the longer-term outlook for the AI industry. Anthropic sold 980 million shares at $US83 ($123) each, pricing the offering above its marketed range of $US70 ($103) to $US78 ($115).

Also read Live: ASX opens lower as Anthropic IPO beats expectations

Anthropic IPO Proceeds And Underwriter Options

Proceeds could climb to as much as $US93.5 billion ($139 billion) if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares. Reports indicated demand for shares was about six times what the company was able to offer. The stellar debut caps a turbulent week for the AI sector.

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang made a scandal-tinged exit after an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and he is due to appear before Congress next month to answer questions about the matter, which has sparked bipartisan national security concerns. Attention now shifts to Anthropic's rival OpenAI as the industry's next major public listing, with OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark.

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Based on the IPO price, CEO Dario Amodei and his six co-founders, who together own about 10 per cent of the company, had stakes valued at nearly $US150 billion combined, according to a calculation based on details in the filing. The listing is expected to create thousands of paper millionaires and a handful of billionaires, rewarding early researchers, engineers and administrative staff.

Anthropic Growth And Market Valuation Comparison

The company was founded in 2021 by a number of former OpenAI employees and initially lagged behind its rival frontier lab. Analysts say its focus on building software for business and programming clients has helped position it as one of the market leaders. That breakneck growth has left investors stunned. From a fledgling start-up six years ago, Anthropic is now worth more than US stock market stalwarts Walmart, JP Morgan, Visa and ExxonMobil.

According to its investor prospectus, Anthropic brought in $16.2 billion in the first six months of 2026, up from $4.6 billion in revenue for all of 2025. But Anthropic has also lost an enormous amount of money. In the first half of 2026, the company reported losses of $80 billion, largely due to a one-off charge. Losses grew to $104 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

The firm has said its costs will balloon as it invests further in data centres. The IPO hands Anthropic a pool of new cash to make those investments, but with promises to spend about $900 billion on data centre infrastructure over the next two decades, experts say their debt is likely to rise even further.

"At some point in the future we're hoping to be investment grade, and debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future," Amodei told CNBC. Debate has intensified across global markets over whether the AI boom is veering into bubble territory, with economists, chief executives and political leaders split over its sustainability.

AI Sector Circular Financing Scrutiny And Debate

Much of the scrutiny has focused on circular financing arrangements, a complicated web of deals between AI companies, chipmakers, cloud providers and investors that has raised questions over how much of the industry's growth is fuelled by money circulating within the same ecosystem.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the debut. "Nvidia gave us a read on the build-out, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies. " Some investors remain cautious. "Anthropic is a one-trick pony," Bill Gunderson, partner at GCG Advisory Partners, said.

"People compare it with Amazon because even Amazon lost money for several years, but Anthropic won't have that luxury. " "The blockbuster Anthropic launch is a critical step in reassuring the market about the potential for AI, but it's really just the beginning," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

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He said it will take time to see how the Nvidia situation evolves, how the political climate for data centres shapes up, and what the historical performance for Anthropic proves to be before there is any real sense of stability. In early trading on Friday, Asian stocks plunged by up to 4 per cent, suggesting Anthropic's debut has done little to settle nerves on trading floors.

Investors who once embraced the boom have turned sceptical in recent weeks over concerns the enormous spending needed to build out the sector, and mounting debt loads, may not be justified by the eventual returns. Anthropic's leaders are also looking ahead to changes in government next year, when Democrats take over both chambers of Congress after securing large majorities in the midterm elections.

Political Regulatory Concerns Regarding Anthropic IPO

Senior Democrats have suggested tech companies could face a regulatory crackdown over the dangers advanced AI models pose and the volatility AI IPOs could introduce into the economy. Last month Democrat Elizabeth Warren, a senior member of the Senate banking committee, told Amodei in a letter that Anthropic's IPO "could inject extreme volatility and risk into the financial system, which threatens to undermine Americans' economic security.

" She added: "The fact that Anthropic is burning through cash and requires an insatiable stream of capital to feed its growth is not a reason to expose everyday Americans to the company's risks in our public stock markets... Swings in Anthropic's share price have the potential to roil the broader markets on day one.

" Newly minted Anthropic investors will also have to contend with rising public sentiment against AI. Amodei has been among the loudest voices pointing out the dangers that the products he and his rivals are developing may pose to humanity. He has called for a slowdown on the development of the most advanced AI models after employees expressed concerns that they were being built irresponsibly. Protests against local data centre plans have also emerged.

US economic growth is inextricably tied to the booming AI sector, and in particular the vast investments in data centres that power programmes like Claude and ChatGPT. One estimate from Harvard professor Jason Furman suggested investment in information processing equipment and software accounted for 92 per cent of US GDP growth in the first half of 2025. Despite the excitement, major US stock indexes fell to seven-month lows on Thursday.

Strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech sell-off offers some hope to a sector where euphoria has cooled in recent weeks. But experts say the coming months could prove bumpy as the industry faces a variety of challenges.