Levent Alpöge claims Anthropic's AI Claude helped solve the Riemann hypothesis. This marks a major milestone in AI-assisted mathematics despite skepticism.

Mathematician Levent Alpöge has announced that he utilized Claude, the artificial intelligence model developed by Anthropic, to prove the Riemann hypothesis. This claim, if verified, represents a significant shift in how complex mathematical problems are approached and solved. Alpöge disclosed the development on his personal website, detailing a process that spanned approximately six weeks. The assertion positions AI not merely as a calculator but as a collaborative partner in resolving one of the most enduring challenges in number theory.

Claude and Alpöge Collaborate on Prime Number Problem

The core of Alpöge's contribution involves a rigorous verification process using code written in a language called Lean. This formal proof system ensures that the mathematical findings can be independently checked for accuracy. Alpöge described the synergy between himself and the AI tool with unusual enthusiasm, noting that Claude significantly outpaced his own efforts near the final stages of the work. He used poetic language to describe the AI's performance, stating that it flew, danced, and sparkled as it approached the finish line of the proof.

Also read Anthropic keeps the AI party swinging, but the atmosphere is bubbly

This collaboration highlights the increasing sophistication of large language models in handling abstract logical structures. While Alpöge did the high-level direction, the AI handled the intricate steps required to connect the mathematical arguments. The six-week timeline suggests that what might have taken years or decades for a human mathematician working alone was accelerated through this human-AI partnership. The use of Lean code is critical, as it provides a digital bedrock of certainty that bypasses traditional peer review delays in the initial validation phase.

Skepticism and Competing Claims in Mathematics Field

The mathematical community remains cautious, with scrutiny directed at both the validity of the proof and the role of AI in high-level research. In a contrasting development, an independent mathematician from Italy named Alessandro Masullo released an incomplete proof of the Riemann hypothesis on a Friday. Masullo, who had been working on his approach for nearly twelve years, explicitly stated that he did not use artificial intelligence. He cited a lack of full trust in AI systems, highlighting a divide in the community regarding the reliability and trustworthiness of machine-generated proofs.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the announcement comes in the wake of controversy surrounding competitor OpenAI. Earlier this year, OpenAI claimed that a non-public version of its AI tools assisted in solving part of another Millennium prize problem. However, the method used involved spending fifteen million dollars to employ ten thousand AI systems. This approach struck many mathematicians and observers as unconventional and potentially excessive. The scale of computational resources required for such solutions has sparked intense debate about the future direction of mathematical research and the value placed on human intellectual effort versus brute-force computational power.

Criticism of Tech Giants and Climate Impact Concerns

The rapid advancement of AI in mathematics has drawn sharp criticism from experts concerned about resource consumption. One expert criticized big tech companies in September for what he described as immature playground boasting. He argued that these companies are burning significant amounts of computational fuel merely to demonstrate the superiority of their latest models. The concern extends beyond academic competition to include the broader environmental impact of such intensive computing.

The expert highlighted that this technological posturing occurs at a time when climate change presents the biggest challenge facing society. The potential for significant environmental damage resulting from massive AI training and inference runs is a growing point of contention. As companies like Anthropic and OpenAI push the boundaries of what AI can achieve, the conversation is shifting toward the sustainability of these efforts. The question is no longer just whether AI can solve hard problems, but at what cost to global energy resources and carbon emissions.

Riemann Hypothesis History and Future Verification Steps

The Riemann hypothesis itself is a nearly 170-year-old problem named after Bernhard Riemann, a German mathematician who proposed it in 1859. The hypothesis deals with the distribution of prime numbers, which are whole numbers greater than one that can only be divided by themselves and one. Riemann questioned how often these numbers appear and developed a formula to estimate how many primes exist below a specific number. The problem has remained unsolved for generations, making any claimed breakthrough of global interest.

Advertisement

Alpöge acknowledged that the timing of his announcement was not ideal, expressing regret that he could not have finished the work earlier. The next critical step is the independent verification of the Lean code by the broader mathematical community. If the code holds up under scrutiny, it will confirm that the Riemann hypothesis is indeed solved. This would mark a historic moment where AI played a central role in resolving a centuries-old mystery, fundamentally changing the landscape of theoretical mathematics and artificial intelligence collaboration.