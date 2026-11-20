Anthropic shares fall below $89 following a volatile Nasdaq debut as global tech stocks slump. Analysts warn of an AI bust in 2027 due to high valuations and massive capital costs.

Anthropic share prices dropped sharply below the US $89 mark, nearing the initial offering price of US $83, as investors reacted to a massive global sell-off in technology stocks. The decline occurred on Friday in the United States, coinciding with a significant downturn in the Nasdaq and broader market indices that dragged global equities into negative territory. This sharp reversal follows a volatile debut where shares briefly surged past US $110 before retreating rapidly amid growing skepticism about the artificial intelligence sector's sustainability.

Anthropic IPO Performance Triggers Market Rout

Anthropic shares experienced extreme volatility during their initial public offering, jumping from the offering price to over US $110 on Thursday despite broader market weakness. However, the momentum did not last, and the stock plunged back below US $89 by the close of trading on Friday. This decline occurred even as New York's broader S&P 500 index shed 3.7 per cent, extending a recent run of losses for major tech-heavy benchmarks. The disappointing performance has reinforced concerns among analysts about elevated valuations and the enormous capital commitments required to support the industry's rapid growth.

Also read Anthropic IPO raises $94 billion at $83 a share as central banks warn on AI risks

Analyst Warnings on AI Valuations and Bust

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, noted that the performance of Anthropic shares over the coming weeks could serve as one of the clearest tests of investor confidence in artificial intelligence returns. Meanwhile, Briefing.com analysts stated that neither Anthropic's IPO nor Nvidia's strong earnings report was sufficient to restore market confidence, with investors continuing to sell into any rebound attempts. The prospect of an AI bust in 2027 has become a central forecast and a growing worry for investors, who recognize that the revenue hurdle to justify the scale of current AI investment is extremely demanding.

US Commerce Department Loophole Closure Impacts Nvidia

Trading sentiment was further spooked by the US Commerce Department's move to close a loophole that previously allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely. This regulatory shift adds to fears that a new Democratic-led Congress may impose further restrictions on the sector. Nvidia, the chip giant that has endured a long period of losses, slumped by 14.01 per cent at the close in New York on Friday, despite posting massive profits earlier in the week. The stock's decline highlights the fragility of tech valuations when faced with geopolitical headwinds and regulatory scrutiny.

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Global Markets Slump Amid Broader Tech Weakness

The sell-off was not limited to the United States, as Asian and European markets also experienced significant declines. In Asian trading, the Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei stock markets tumbled between five and 6.2 per cent, reflecting weakness in the region's leading AI-linked firms. Europe's main stock markets all fell back significantly by the close of trading, with shares in French video game maker Ubisoft slumping more than 20 per cent after it posted a bigger first-half loss than expected. The global nature of the downturn underscores the interconnectedness of technology markets and the widespread impact of shifting investor sentiment regarding the future of artificial intelligence.

Revenue Hurdles Challenge AI Investment Theses

While the technology itself is not considered a dud and demand is not expected to collapse, the financial metrics required to sustain current investment levels remain elusive. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the enormous sums being poured into AI infrastructure will generate attractive returns in the near future. The performance of Anthropic and the broader tech sector suggests that market participants are demanding more tangible evidence of profitability before committing capital. As regulatory pressures mount and competition intensifies, the gap between high valuations and actual revenue generation continues to widen, creating uncertainty for stakeholders across the industry.