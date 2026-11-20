Anthropic's record-breaking Nasdaq debut valued the AI company at over $2 trillion and pushed its seven co-founders' combined wealth to $171 billion. The $107.3 billion public offering broke SpaceX's record for the biggest-ever.

Anthropic's record-breaking Nasdaq debut pushed the combined wealth of its seven co-founders to $US171 billion as shares jumped following the listing. The stock, which priced at $US83 a share, soared to $US111.50 in early trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of over $US2 trillion ($3 trillion) before paring gains.

The stock was trading at $US100.74 in early afternoon trade in New York, valuing each founder's fortune at about $US24.5 billion ($36.7 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The $US107.3 billion public offering and concurrent private placement broke SpaceX's record for the biggest-ever. Earlier, the stock opened at $US111.5, 34 per cent higher than the IPO price of $US83, and was last trading at $US105.11.

Also read Live: ASX opens lower as Anthropic IPO beats expectations

The group first became billionaires less than two years ago after the San Francisco-based company raised $US3.5 billion at a $US61.5 billion valuation. Another funding round that closed in May propelled all seven onto Bloomberg's ranking of the world's 500 richest people. The Claude chatbot maker has an unusually even ownership structure among its founders, with each holding about the same 1.3 per cent fully diluted economic stake in the firm.

That makes the seven the largest number of individuals appearing on Bloomberg's wealth index who work at any one company. Despite their relatively small economic stakes, the founders retain outsized control over the company through Founder LLC, an entity that owns a single Class F share carrying 50.1 per cent of Anthropic's voting power.

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They will retain those voting rights as long as they collectively hold at least 2 per cent of the Class A shares they owned at the time of Anthropic's public debut. All seven have pledged to dedicate 80 per cent of their personal company equity to philanthropic causes. Anthropic's prospectus specifies that these commitments aren't legally binding and constitute voluntary, revocable pledges. Anthropic's offering is a key step in the AI industry's massive wealth boom.

AI Startups Hold Trillions In Equity

According to a recent Bloomberg Businessweek analysis, founders and employees at San Francisco-based AI startups together hold more than $US1.2 trillion in company equity. Although much of that paper wealth remains tied up in illiquid private company shares, Anthropic's public debut will allow founders and employees to cash out hundreds of billions of dollars in company stock.

That process won't be immediate: Lock-up restrictions outlined in Anthropic's prospectus prevent current and former employees from selling shares for as long as six months. The co-founders face an even longer lock-up period of up to a year. Anthropic's leadership is already taking some money off the table. Each of the seven co-founders sold shares worth about $US280 million in the IPO, according to the prospectus.

In addition, both Dario Amodei, Anthropic's chief executive officer, and his sister, Daniela, its chair, participated in tender offers in June 2025 and April 2026, according to the prospectus. Other co-founders include Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah. Anthropic's strong opening also boosted the net worth of chief financial officer Krishna Rao to $US1.1 billion. Rao, who joined the company in 2024 after roles at Airbnb and Blackstone, holds about 9.3 million vested stock options.

Founded in January 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic was valued at $US461 million in its Series A funding round that year, according to PitchBook. Since then, its valuation has climbed more than 320,000 per cent, based on the fully diluted valuation implied by the offering price. That rapid rise and the resulting explosion of insider wealth come as tech titans account for a growing share of the world's ultra-wealthy.

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Tech Billionaires Add Record Wealth

Through the first nine months of the year, tech billionaires on Bloomberg's wealth index added a combined $US845 billion to their fortunes, while everyone else on the list lost a combined $US62 billion. CEO Dario Amodei and his colleagues celebrated at the Nasdaq in New York. The company sold 980 million shares at $US83 each, pricing the IPO above its initial range of $US70 to $US78 set when it launched the roadshow.

Its IPO proceeds could climb to as much as $US93.5 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares. Currently, the figure sits at more than $US107 billion, including the additional $US26 billion raised through a private placement. AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC were the investors in the private placement.

Although shares can be volatile in the days following a listing, Anthropic's IPO is set to create thousands of paper millionaires and a handful of billionaires. Based on the IPO price, CEO Amodei and his six co-founders, who together own about 10 per cent of the company, had stakes valued at nearly $US150 billion combined, according to a Reuters calculation based on details in the filing.

Investor Demand Drives Share Purchase

More broadly, the listing is expected to create a wave of new wealth across the AI sector, rewarding everyone from early researchers and engineers to administrative staff. Investor Demand Drives Share Purchase. Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain, IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.

London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for the purchase of up to 30 per cent of Anthropic's shares offered by the end of the year. Anthropic will also join the trillion-dollar club stacked with behemoths including Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. The blockbuster deal is going to earn the underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, a US$550 million fee, a regulatory filing showed.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher