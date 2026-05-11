Anti-Corruption Inquiry Investigates Allegations Against Three Friends in Powerful Positions at a Western Sydney Council

The NSW Independent Commission against Corruption (Icac) is investigating whether three friends in powerful positions at a western Sydney council, who called themselves the “Pink Ops”, subverted recruitment and promotion processes to benefit friends.

anti-corruption inquiry is investigating whether three friends in powerful positions at a western Sydney council, who called themselves the “ Pink Ops ”, subverted recruitment and promotion processes to benefit friends.

The NSW Independent Commission against Corruption (Icac) held its first day of public hearings on Monday into allegations concerning Parramatta council’s former chief executive Gail Connolly, as well as council employees Roxanne Thornton and Angela Jones-Blayney and other staff. In her opening address, counsel assisting Joanna Davidson SC said the three women were formerly part of a group working together at Ryde Council, which called itself the “Pink Ladies” or “Pink Ops” or “Pops”.

The name was “a play on words on the term Black Ops”.

“The group attended social events together, including dinners and weekends away, and maintained contact via WhatsApp, chats containing thousands of messages continuing after the period during which they worked together. ” Davidson alleged evidence would show that “this close network maintained over years formed part of the backdrop to key decisions later made at Parramatta”. Icac is investigating whether Connolly and other staff conducted targeted electronic surveillance and investigated staff for reprisals, including termination.

Connolly was appointed chief executive in March 2023. Davidson alleged an unsuccessful attempt to have the council reconsider her appointment through a rescission motion “marked an early line between those staff perceived as supporters of the new CEO and those perceived as opponents”.

“This was a divide that it is alleged later influenced both scrutiny and reprisal,” the barrister said. Davidson said the evidence would show the possibility of a “broader objective” to create staff vacancies aligned with Connolly, and later Thornton and Jones-Blayney, “who were loyal to Ms Connolly personally, and in some cases connected to her personally”.

Davidson said this included “substantial questions” about the recruitment processes in the hiring of Thornton and Jones-Blayney, following Connolly’s appointment, as well as other members of the “Pink Ops” group. Davidson said while relationships in local government were “not of themselves, problematic”, during Connolly’s tenure, they “were not always managed with the transparency, proper boundaries and disclosure of conflicts of interest”.

She said that included Connolly’s alleged preferred use of personal email accounts and “avoiding things being put in writing” to prevent them being released via freedom of information requests. The inquiry heard that the “position of trust” between Connolly and Thornton was such that during their time working at Georges River council, they had a jointly-controlled Facebook profile under a name not belonging to either of them to comment on council-related matters.

Davidson alleged that when Connolly “was in a rush to sign her employment contract at the city of Parramatta”, she wrote Thornton’s signature on the document as a witness to her own signature, at a time when Thornton was not present. Davidson alleged Connolly assisted Thornton’s appointment to Parramatta council, first as chief governance and risk officer, then to the permanent position of group manager in the office of the lord mayor and CEO.

That included removing an essential requirement for the chief governance officer that required them to have a law degree, Icac heard on Monday. Davidson alleged that Thornton, after starting at the council, assisted Connolly with a restructure “that involved a future position of the kind that Miss Thornton later occupied as group manager”, arranging for her temporary appointment to the role, which she took up permanently in February 2024.

Davidson said the inquiry would also examine the assistance allegedly provided by Connolly in the appointment of her niece to a senior executive assistant role at the council last year. The inquiry will look at whether the former CEO and other staff misused public funds to facilitate the exit of council staff through “deeds of release”. Parramatta council voted to terminate Connolly from her position in October last year. Connolly has denied any wrongdoing.

Guardian Australia directed questions to Thornton and Jones-Blayney via Parramatta Council. A spokesperson said the council would not be making any comments while the inquiry was under way





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Anti-Corruption Inquiry Parramatta Council Gail Connolly Roxanne Thornton Angela Jones-Blayney Pink Ops Pink Ladies Black Ops Targeted Electronic Surveillance Investigated Staff For Reprisals Recruitment Processes Staff Vacancies Personal Email Accounts Deeds Of Release Council Staff Local Government Relationships In Local Government Transparency Proper Boundaries Disclosure Of Conflicts Of Interest

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