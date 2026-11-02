Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 after Mexico City Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli wins his first Formula 1 drivers championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in history and the first Italian since 1953.

Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest Formula 1 world champion at 20 years and 68 days. The Mercedes driver sealed the title with third place at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Monday.

It came in just his second F1 season and with four meetings still to go. He is the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953 and the first born in the 21st century. He was born on August 25, 2006. Max Verstappen won the chaotic race for the sixth time, from fifth on the grid, with pole-sitting Lewis Hamilton second for Ferrari.

Also read Haas benches Ocon for Mexico GP as Antonelli eyes podium in Mexico City

Antonelli was third. The result was enough because his nearest rivals had to win to keep the title alive. He only needed ninth place or better. He had qualified fourth but delivered a nerveless drive.

Afterwards a clearly moved Antonelli said it was a moment that would live forever but had left him almost speechless. On team radio he said: Thank you so much, we did it, we did it, thank you so much. His race engineer Peter Bonnington said it is a very special day and a young man has broken the record for the youngest world champion.

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He added it is the first of many I reckon, I am just super happy for him, stoked. Antonelli broke the previous youngest champion record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2010 by three years. Vettel was 23 years and 133 days old. Hamilton was 23 years and 300 days in 2008.

Antonelli breaks youngest champion record

Fernando Alonso was 24 years and 7 days in 2005. Verstappen was 24 years and 73 days in 2021. Last year's champion Lando Norris was born in 1999. Antonelli is the third Italian to win the drivers championship.

His nine wins this season are the most ever by an Italian in a season, beating the previous mark of six set by Alberto Ascari in his 1952 championship season. He won five of the first six races and out-raced teammate George Russell, the pre-season favourite. He failed to score points only twice, both because of mechanical failures.

His record-breaking season began in round two, when he took pole for the Chinese Grand Prix at 19 years, 6 months and 18 days. He beat the previous record held by Vettel, who claimed pole for Toro Rosso at Monza in 2008 aged 21 years, 2 months and 11 days. Charles Leclerc was 21 years, 5 months and 15 days in Bahrain in 2019. Alonso was 21 years, 7 months and 23 days in Malaysia in 2003.

Italian driver becomes youngest title leader

Antonelli first took the championship lead after the third round in Japan, beating Oscar Piastri for the win at Suzuka. He was 19 years, 7 months and 4 days old, becoming the youngest driver to lead the F1 championship. Hamilton had held that record since his rookie season in 2007, when he took the lead after the Spanish Grand Prix at 22 years, 4 months and 6 days.

Bruce McLaren was 22 years, 5 months and 8 days in Argentina in 1960. Vettel was 23 years, 4 months and 11 days in Abu Dhabi in 2010. Only two drivers have ever won a Formula 1 grand prix as a teenager. Verstappen won his maiden race in Spain in 2016 as an 18-year-old, still the youngest race winner, but that was his only win as a teenager.

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Antonelli secured six wins this season before his 20th birthday, setting a new mark for most races won as a teenager. He also sealed a win from 19th on the grid at his home grand prix at Monza. Russell and Hamilton were his nearest contenders but neither could significantly narrow the gap. They had to win in Mexico to keep the title alive, but Antonelli's third place would have clinched it even had they done so.

It is Mercedes' first drivers championship since Hamilton last won in 2020 and the team's 10th. The title is a vindication of the faith Mercedes placed in Antonelli, whom they brought into their young driver program when he was 12. He was promoted to take Hamilton's place last season, a difficult year for the rookie.

Ferrari controversy and Hamilton penalty reaction

A red flag stopped the race on lap 46 after Valtteri Bottas crashed into the wall at the first corner following issues with his right-side suspension. At the restart Verstappen was first, followed by Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Norris and Russell. The Red Bull driver did not let the win slip away. Leclerc made a great start and tried to pass Hamilton for the lead at turn four but cut the corner.

He did not give the place back and was investigated, with Hamilton furious his teammate had cost them a one-two and let Verstappen into the lead. The stewards found Leclerc had gained an advantage in leaving the track and gave him a five-second penalty to take during his pit stop. Hamilton said: The problem is he's got clean air and doesn't have to manage like the rest of us. He should just give the place back.

He added: The stewards are basically handing Charles this win. Later when the race was stopped he said: We've got big problems. Big, big problems. A lively debrief at Ferrari is in store.

Australia's Oscar Piastri finished seventh, two places behind his McLaren teammate Norris. After Mexico, F1 heads to Brazil and then to Las Vegas. It remains uncertain whether the final two scheduled Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will take place, given instability in the region.

The race victory was cold comfort for Verstappen given Antonelli secured the title, but it will comfort him and his team, who were buoyed by an impressive run from fifth on the grid as they look to enter next season strongly. It has set up the prospect of Verstappen and Antonelli and hopefully Hamilton competing consistently at the front in 2027.