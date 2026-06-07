Antonelli on Monaco Pole as Vasseur Returns; Piastri Eyes Podium from Seventh

Kimi Antonelli aims to continue his winning streak from pole in Monaco, while Ferrari's Fred Vasseur re-joins the paddock after hospitalization. Oscar Piastri starts seventh, targeting another podium finish in the tight street circuit.

The 2024 Formula 1 season reaches its pivotal point with the Monaco Grand Prix , where teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli will start from pole position , extending his remarkable winning streak to five consecutive races.

The 19-year-old Italian, dominating the championship, faces the unique challenge of Monaco's street circuit, where overtaking is notoriously difficult. He qualified ahead of his teammate, with Australia's Oscar Piastri lining up seventh, aiming to replicate his podium successes from the previous two years. The race, set to begin tonight under the glamorous lights of Monte Carlo, carries significant weight in the title fight.

Antonelli, displaying maturity beyond his years, focused on process over outcome in his pre-race comments, describing the difficulty of sleeping after securing his maiden Monaco pole but emphasizing the need for flawless execution. Meanwhile, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has returned to the paddock after a concerning hospitalisation on Saturday, a development that stabilises theItalian team's command centre ahead of the crucial race.

The atmosphere is charged as the sport's most iconic event unfolds, with every move on the narrow, winding circuit magnified in its importance for the championship narrative





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Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Pole Position Oscar Piastri Fred Vasseur Ferrari Championship Race

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