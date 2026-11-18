A new report by Alan Milburn warns that the number of young Britons not in education, employment or training is rising faster than thought and could reach 1.27 million by 2031, costing 21.6 billion pounds a year.

The number of people in Britain aged 16 to 24 who are receiving incapacity benefits has more than doubled since 2012, according to a new report that warns the crisis among young people is even greater than first thought.

The UK is on track to have almost 1.3 million young people not in education, employment or training. Many of these NEETs are already on welfare benefits, and more are set to join them. It is a crisis, undoubtedly, and it is getting worse. The public has been told for months that Britain had about 1 million NEETs, and argument has raged about how to encourage more young people to get a job.

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The new report, presented to Prime Minister Andy Burnham by a trusted Labour ally, admits it could take more than a decade to fix the problem. In grim detail, it paints a picture of young people who are sidelined from the workforce and destined for poverty. It describes people leaving school and going onto benefits without the skills they need, or the incomes they would like, to make more of their lives. The facts and forecasts, in short, are horrifying.

Since 2012, the number of people aged from 16 to 24 who are receiving incapacity benefits has more than doubled to 250,000. The number receiving the main disability payments, the Disability Living Allowance or the Personal Independence Payment, has doubled to over 400,000 over the same time. That trend shows no sign of slowing down, the report says. A decade from now, 820,000 young people are expected to receive the PIP.

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That means one in every nine in this age group will be on this benefit. The number of young people claiming PIP is expected to quadruple from 2013 to 2037. The report author, Alan Milburn, a cabinet minister under Labour prime minister Tony Blair, calls this trend staggering, the sort of word government reports usually avoid.

Mental Health Conditions Drive Benefit Claims

He finds that conditions such as anxiety and depression, ADHD and autism are driving much of the growth among those aged from 16 to 24. Together, these conditions account for two out of every three new claims. The cost is not measured in the welfare bill alone, of course. Some of the NEETs are not on welfare, but they are lost to the workforce.

Milburn warns that Britain faces much broader costs from this loss. The problem is growing, not stabilising, he says. Of the 1 million who are NEET today, 60 per cent have never had a job, and this ratio has risen over the past two decades. The review suggests that 16.3 per cent of young people could be NEET by 2031.

That means 1.27 million people. Without change, the country will carry an annual cost of 21.6 billion pounds, about 42 billion dollars, and rising. This includes the outlay on benefits, the impact on health costs and the foregone tax revenue from so many people being disengaged from work. The report sets out five main proposals to address the problem.

First, a new benefits system for those under 25 to replace PIP and universal welfare in favour of a youth allowance with higher rates for those who live independently. Second, a cut in the levy on employers, known as National Insurance, for the workers they hire aged from 21 to 24. This would start in retail and hospitality.

Milburn Proposes Five Main Solutions

Third, a payment to employers who help fix the problem. Those who take on a young person who has been NEET for six months would receive 3,000 pounds. Another 2,000 pounds would be added if the young person faced great barriers, such as a disability. Fourth, more spending on training places for those aged over 18.

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As in Australian reports on the same theme, Milburn is strongly in favour of more apprenticeships. Fifth, more obligations on schools to identify students at risk. This would include requirements to offer work experience and other support. There are other ideas over more than 100,000 words.

The report, unfortunately, is as long as an average novel, but the solutions are tentative. Burnham is backing Milburn, but he is a long way from putting concrete proposals to parliament. And he may not get the numbers to do anything ambitious. His predecessor, Keir Starmer, was rolled by Labour backbenchers.

There are also glaring gaps in this work. The incentives in the welfare system are fundamental to what happens, but there is very little discussion about how the payments for those who sit at home compare to the minimum wage for those who go to work. And there is nothing about those who cheat the system: the word fraud does not appear. Another gap is in the age groups studied.

Broader Disability Costs Rise Sharply

Spending on health and disability benefits is growing fastest for the young, but it is rising sharply for all. Milburn says the overall bill for disability and incapacity benefits for working-age people has risen from 37.7 billion pounds in the year to June 2019 to 55 billion pounds in the year to June 2025. That is a surge of 46 per cent over just six years after adjusting for inflation.

The total bill will rise another 24 per cent over the next six years. It is forecast to hit 68 billion pounds in 2031. But there is nothing in the report to address this broader problem because Milburn was limited to looking at the young. Milburn rules out welfare cuts as the answer.

He outlines changes that will cost more money in the near term in the hope of saving money a decade from now. There would be no savings until 2036 at the earliest. This is what Burnham wants: a message about investing in young people, not taking something away from them. Bear in mind that the UK is already struggling to fund its current spending or investment on its people.

The government deficit is forecast to be 133 billion pounds this year. Millions of British workers will feel the weight of these trends. They will work and pay taxes to cover the cost of a growing cohort who choose to quit the workforce. It should be no surprise, over the years to come at the ballot box, if more of these workers decide the cost is simply too great.