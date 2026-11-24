ANZ forecasts the RBA will cut interest rates to 4.35% by August 2027 as unemployment rises and inflation pressure eases, while Treasurer Chalmers prepares budget savings.

ANZ Bank has become the first major commercial lender to predict that the Reserve Bank of Australia will be forced to cut interest rates by June 2027 to protect the deteriorating jobs market. This forecast signals a significant pivot from the central bank's current aggressive stance, suggesting that economic conditions are weakening faster than policymakers initially anticipated. The prediction comes as the nation grapples with rising inflation, high unemployment, and a slowdown in the property sector that is reshaping the fiscal landscape for the coming years.

Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy Shift

Adam Boyton, the head of Australian economics at ANZ, stated that the labour market is deteriorating more rapidly than previous models suggested. He pointed to a rising unemployment rate and clear signs of a property market slowdown, including falling advertised rents, as primary indicators for a monetary policy reversal. Boyton projected that the Reserve Bank of Australia will initiate its first rate cut by June 2027, followed by a subsequent reduction in August. These two cuts would bring the cash rate down from its current level of 4.85 percent to 4.35 percent. A further easing is expected in early 2028, which would lower the cash rate to 4.1 percent. This trajectory represents one of the shortest turnarounds in monetary policy in the current century, occurring just 19 months after the Reserve Bank last lifted borrowing costs.

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Treasurer Chalmers Addresses Budget Constraints

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has signaled that the upcoming mid-year budget update will reveal a grim economic outlook, with the government seeking savings within the public service to rein in spending. Chalmers confirmed that the government is winding back generous subsidies for batteries and electric vehicles, noting that even successful programs must be evaluated for long-term sustainability. He indicated that budget-sized savings worth billions of dollars will be included in the update to further reduce inflationary pressures. The Treasurer attributed the economic strain to several factors, including a spike in oil prices, an artificial intelligence construction boom, and the cumulative impact of higher interest rates on household and business demand. He also noted that the economy is projected to be smaller than forecast in the May budget due to these converging pressures.

Political Implications and Opposition Strategy

The economic headwinds have intensified the political battle ahead of the next federal election, which is not due until May 2028 but could be called earlier due to governance concerns. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor declared to a partyroom meeting that the Coalition could return to power next year, arguing that the Labor government has mismanaged the economy. Taylor stated clearly that the government is on the rocks and projected optimism that his party can win the next election. In response, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used a recent caucus meeting to talk up Labor's preparation for the upcoming poll. Labor is planning to capitalize on its remaining areas of strength by leaning into its healthcare agenda, moving away from one-off subsidies like electricity rebates toward targeted cost-of-living relief. This strategy includes a freeze on the $25 medicine co-payment and upcoming announcements regarding lower specialist fees and expanded roles for pharmacists.

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Inflation Dynamics and Oil Price Volatility

Recent data indicates that inflation is accelerating, with figures expected to show a jump from 4.3 percent to almost 5 percent in October. This spike is largely attributed to a large increase in oil prices that occurred in the previous month. However, a positive development for both the global and domestic economy is that oil prices have dropped by almost 24 percent since late October. On Tuesday, crude oil fell below $US89 a barrel, a significant decrease from the Reserve Bank's expectation of an average of $US110 per barrel in the previous December. This decline is already impacting consumers, with the average petrol price across major capital cities falling from $2.40 a litre in late October to a two-month low of $2.05 a litre last week. While this provides some relief to households, the Reserve Bank's initial analysis assumed much higher energy costs, complicating its earlier decisions to raise rates.

Structural Economic Pressures and Future Risks

Analysis released by S&P Global on Tuesday highlights that state government spending and debt will continue to grow, adding to inflationary pressures across the economy. The Reserve Bank has explicitly noted that federal and state government spending is fueling demand, which counteracts the tightening effects of higher interest rates. This structural challenge means that even as monetary policy potentially eases in 2027, the government must balance its fiscal responsibilities carefully. The combination of a smaller-than-expected economy, higher deficits from 2027-28, and persistent inflation in the second half of next year creates a complex environment for policymakers. As the Reserve Bank considers its next moves, the interplay between political strategy, public service efficiency, and global commodity markets will determine the trajectory of the Australian economy for the remainder of the decade.