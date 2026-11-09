ANZ profit rises 31% to $7.6b as cost-cutting measures boost earnings

ANZ Bank reports a 31% surge in annual cash profit to $7.6 billion, driven by a 14% reduction in operating expenses and resilient retail customers, despite rising provisions for bad debts.

ANZ Bank has reported a significant 31 per cent jump in cash profit, reaching $7.6 billion for the financial year ending in September. This substantial increase marks a strong recovery for the lender, which had seen its previous year's results negatively impacted by charges associated with a major cost-cutting initiative.

The bank clarified that when excluding these one-off significant items, the underlying cash profit for the year still experienced a robust 10 per cent rise. This adjustment highlights the organic strength of the business performance independent of restructuring costs. The improved financial bottom line was primarily supported by a 14 per cent decline in operating expenses, demonstrating the effectiveness of recent efficiency drives.

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ANZ Reports Rising Bad Debt Provisions Amid Volatility

Simultaneously, the institution saw its operating income grow by 3 per cent, contributing to the overall positive fiscal outcome. However, the bank did note a 32 per cent increase in provisions for bad and doubtful debts, which totaled $582 million. This rise reflects a cautious approach to credit risk amid evolving economic conditions and shifting market dynamics. Chief executive Nuno Matos highlighted that the global economic backdrop has become increasingly volatile over the past twelve months.

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He specifically pointed to rising oil prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence sector as key factors influencing the environment. Matos emphasized that ANZ's retail customers have remained largely resilient during this period of uncertainty. He noted that the majority of these consumers are currently ahead on their loan repayments, providing a stable foundation for the bank's consumer lending division.

Addressing the broader economic landscape, the chief executive stated that competition for capital to fund data centres, government spending, and the energy transition has intensified. He described this as an expenditure super-cycle that, combined with inflationary supply-side shocks, is driving interest rates higher on a global scale. Despite these challenges and the heightened competition for funds, Matos maintained a steady outlook for the regions in which the bank operates.

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He concluded that the economies across the bank's geographic footprint remain relatively resilient in the face of these headwinds.