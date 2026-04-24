Anzac Day Dawn Service Disrupted by Booing During Acknowledgement of Country; Roberts-Smith Attends Gold Coast Service

Sydney's Anzac Day Dawn Service was marred by disrespectful booing during the Acknowledgement of Country, while Ben Roberts-Smith attended a service on the Gold Coast. The incident has sparked condemnation and a wider discussion about respect and inclusivity.

Sydney's solemn Anzac Day Dawn Service at Martin Place was marred by a disrespectful outburst as loud booing erupted during the Acknowledgement of Country delivered by Uncle Ray Minniecon, a respected Indigenous elder whose grandfather proudly served with the Light Horse Brigade.

The incident, occurring during a moment intended for reflection and respect for the nation's Traditional Owners, has drawn widespread condemnation. Uncle Minniecon, visibly affected by the interruption, later expressed his disappointment to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, stating that those who booed should demonstrate respect towards Indigenous Australians as the original custodians of the land.

He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the deep connection between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the history of Australia, particularly on a day dedicated to remembrance and national identity. The booing represents a deeply troubling undercurrent of disrespect and a failure to recognize the shared history and ongoing contributions of Indigenous Australians. The response from within the veteran community was swift and forceful.

Brigadier Vincent Williams, the acting president of RSL NSW, publicly expressed his shock and dismay at the disrespectful behavior. He underscored the significant sacrifices made by Uncle Minniecon’s family, highlighting their extensive service to the nation, spanning from the First World War to contemporary conflicts. Brigadier Williams did not hesitate to criticize the individuals responsible for the booing, characterizing them as 'louts' and questioning whether they had ever contributed positively to the country.

His strong condemnation reflects the values of the RSL, which prioritize respect, mateship, and service to the nation. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about inclusivity and respect within Anzac Day commemorations, and the need to ensure that all Australians feel welcome and honored on this important day. It also raises questions about the motivations behind the booing and the underlying attitudes that fueled such a disrespectful act.

The RSL NSW is likely to review security measures and protocols for future services to prevent similar incidents from occurring. Meanwhile, Anzac Day services continued across the country, including a service on the Gold Coast attended by Ben Roberts-Smith, the decorated soldier currently facing serious allegations of war crimes.

Roberts-Smith, who is currently released on bail and maintains his innocence, arrived at the Currumbin dawn service at approximately 4:30 am, dressed in a suit and positioned himself towards the rear of the crowd. His attendance followed a statement released the previous day, in which he affirmed the sacredness of Anzac Day to all veterans and encouraged widespread participation in commemorative events.

The presence of Roberts-Smith, a highly decorated former SAS soldier, inevitably drew attention given the ongoing legal proceedings and the intense public scrutiny surrounding the allegations against him. His decision to attend the service underscores his personal connection to Anzac Day and his desire to pay his respects alongside fellow veterans, despite the controversy surrounding his case. The situation highlights the complexities of remembrance and the challenges of reconciling personal beliefs with public perception, particularly in cases involving serious accusations.

The focus of Anzac Day remains on honoring the service and sacrifice of all who have served, but the presence of individuals facing such significant allegations inevitably adds a layer of complexity to the commemorations





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Anzac Day Dawn Service Acknowledgement Of Country Ben Roberts-Smith RSL Indigenous Australians War Crimes Martin Place Currumbin Respect

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