Anzac Day Dawn Services Marred by Booing During Welcome to Country

Dawn Services in Sydney and Melbourne were disrupted by booing during the Welcome to Country acknowledgements delivered by Indigenous veterans. The incidents occurred as Australians gathered to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings. Despite the disruptions, commemorations continued nationwide, with Prime Minister Albanese leading tributes and a veteran sharing a powerful story of rescue by the Royal Australian Navy.

Anzac Day commemorations across Australia were marred by disrespectful behaviour at Dawn Service s in Sydney and Melbourne , as some individuals booed during the Welcome to Country acknowledgements delivered by Indigenous veterans.

At Sydney’s Martin Place service, Uncle Ray Minniecon, a proud Indigenous serviceman with a family history of military service dating back to the Light Horse Brigade, persevered through nearly a minute of disruptive booing to complete his address. He was met with applause upon finishing, a clear indication that the majority of attendees valued his contribution.

A similar scene unfolded at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance, where Uncle Mark Brown’s Welcome to Country was also interrupted by heckling and boos from within the crowd. These incidents cast a shadow over the solemnity of the occasion, intended to honour the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand soldiers. Authorities responded to the disruption in Sydney, with NSW Police arresting a 24-year-old man for an alleged act of nuisance during the Dawn Service.

Despite this disheartening start, tens of thousands of Australians gathered nationwide for Anzac Day ceremonies, marking the 111th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings. Dignitaries including NSW Governor Margaret Beazely, Premier Chris Minns, and federal minister Tanya Plibersek attended the Sydney service. In Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Fallen Soldier at the Australian War Memorial, originally intending to be in Gallipoli but cancelling plans due to the escalating US-Iran tensions.

A particularly moving moment at the Canberra service came from Flying Officer Kbora Ali, whose family was rescued from a sinking ship in the Indian Ocean by the Royal Australian Navy. She shared her story of gratitude, highlighting the courage of the Australian personnel who saved her father and ultimately allowed her to serve her adopted country as an aviator.

The day’s commemorations also saw the presence of Ben Roberts-Smith, a Victoria Cross recipient recently charged with war crimes, at the Currumbin RSL Anzac Day Dawn Service. Roberts-Smith, facing five counts of war crime murder related to alleged conduct in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012, has not yet entered pleas and maintains his innocence.

Beyond the Dawn Services, Anzac Day traditions continued across Australia and New Zealand, including the playing of the Last Post, a minute’s silence, the recitation of The Ode, gunfire breakfasts, and veteran marches. The day also includes more recent additions to remembrance, such as purple poppies for animals and the infinity symbol to acknowledge military personnel lost to suicide.

The Anzac campaign at Gallipoli, a costly endeavour that resulted in over 8,000 Australian deaths and nearly 18,000 wounded, remains a pivotal moment in Australian history. Prime Minister Albanese released a video message honouring the Anzacs and all Australian service members, emphasizing the values of courage, selflessness, and mateship that define the nation’s character and the enduring importance of striving for peace





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