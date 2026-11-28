A Geelong buyer paid $1.2 million for a two-bedroom apartment in the former Universal Theatre in Fitzroy, one of 465 Melbourne auctions this week, while an Elwood art deco unit sold for $832,500 and a Middle Park Edwardian passed in.

A young buyer from Geelong has bought a historic apartment in a former theatre in Fitzroy, paying $1.2 million at auction, as Melbourne hosted 465 scheduled auctions this week.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 11/19 Victoria Street is a low-rise industrial conversion in the former Universal Theatre, which opened in the 1970s. The buyer had previously lived locally and was moving back to Melbourne from Geelong for work commitments, Jellis Craig Fitzroy agent and auctioneer Charles Atkins said. She fought off a spirited pursuit from two other young professionals. In all, five potential bidders registered for the auction.

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Auction Bidding Reaches 1.2 Million

Bidding opened at $970,000 and quickly hit the reserve. Atkins said bidders traded rapid fire $10,000 increments until one dropped out around $1.17 million. Two bidders then went backwards and forwards until the limit was reached at $1.2 million, he said. The 120-square-metre apartment has a large deck off the living area and a balcony off the main bedroom.

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It is one of 18 residences in the building. It has a terrific layout, and it is just a wonderful building, Atkins said. It is an old theatre, so it is rich in history and character. A nice boutique property always holds a strong appetite from the consumer, he said.

Atkins said there was no hesitation about auctioning on election day. In fact, I think people are out and about, so it did not have an impact on what they were prepared to do or pay, he said. In Elwood, the long-time owner of an art deco apartment is passing the keys to an engaged couple who secured it for $22,500 below the $855,000 published reserve.

Elwood Apartment Secured Below Reserve

The apartment at 1/17 Hennessy Avenue passed in on a vendor bid of $820,000 before the couple negotiated a sale price of $832,500. Agent and auctioneer Sam Gamon, of Jellis Craig Elwood, said the December settlement date matched the day the vendor had moved in 22 years ago. Gamon started the auction with a vendor bid of $800,000, and the couple followed with an $805,000 bid.

Gamon answered with a second vendor bid of $820,000, before passing the property in and hammering out a deal. The apartment is one of only two in an original building named Juliette. It has got a bit of romance to it, Gamon said. The vendor was a little bit emotional because she raised her two kids there, Gamon said.

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She was so excited for this young couple to start on their journey. It was very heartfelt. There are a lot more of these negotiations, and it is where you really need to have built a rapport with the buyers and really know the market, he said. In Middle Park, talks remain in progress for a renovated brick Edwardian near Albert Park Lake that was listed with a sub-$2 million reserve.

Middle Park Property Passed In

Marshall White agent and auctioneer Oliver Bruce, at the time of publication, was negotiating with two prospective buyers after 193 Page Street was passed in. The buyers were a young couple hoping to upsize and an older downsizer. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house with a tuck pointed facade, a vine-draped back garden and laneway off-street parking had an advertised reserve of $1,975,000. Bruce took a bid of $1.8 million to start, and responded with a $1.85 million vendor bid.

With a hush over the onlookers, he passed in the property and began discussions with the would-be buyers. Bruce said a post-auction offer of $1.85 million had been knocked back, and a higher sum, which was undisclosed, was on the table. The house blends period flourish with a modern kitchen and bathroom, and has ready-made plans and permits for an extension.

It is a very quiet, beautiful enclave, in a very good position to do a renovation and get capital growth as well, Bruce said.