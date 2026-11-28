Neil Sharma directs a low-budget arthouse sci-fi film commissioned by the Powerhouse, following five characters in Sydney during the final week before a second moon could collide with the original moon.

A new Australian sci-fi film set in Sydney and commissioned by the Powerhouse museum follows five characters in the final week before a second moon could collide with the original moon.

The film is directed by Neil Sharma, 40, in his feature directing debut. It is described as soft sci-fi because it focuses on characters rather than astrophysics. Sharma says the human stories matter more than scientific explanation. The film is produced by Sheila Jayadev.

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Five Characters Face Life Changing Events

The story begins after a second moon has emerged in the sky. News spreads across the city that an ex-NASA physicist is predicting it will collide with the original moon. Five people then face life-changing events. They are an anxious office worker, a pregnant free-spirited woman, a landscaper who is fa'afafine (Samoan third gender), an ambitious property developer, and a matriarch with a secret.

Their lives will never be the same. Sharma describes the film as soft sci-fi. For me, it is more important that the audience delve into the human stories that we are presenting, he says. Because if they are leaning into the science or looking for a scientific explanation, they are probably not going to find it.

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The film uses the sci-fi premise as a hook while keeping the drama grounded. Jayadev says the stories are grounded in drama but hanging over them is will the world end or not. Sharma, 40, has taken a long arc to directing his first film since his youth in Parramatta. He went from a humble runner on set to an assistant director.

Director Neil Sharma Expands on Youthful Journey

He was also an assistant to Jeffrey Walker. He worked in his parents newsagency just a short walk away in Westfield Parramatta. In my youth, it was taboo to live out this way, Sharma says. But now it is incredibly cool and if you look around you can understand why.

This whole place has just morphed into this amazing new beast and I am so excited to showcase it in a cinematic way on screen. The Powerhouse commissioned the film. Its undisclosed funding joins federal and state government agencies and other investors. Jayadev calls it a low-budget arthouse film that is creatively bold.

Unlike other low-budget films, we have five protagonists, five story worlds to establish and a sci-fi premise, so it is hugely ambitious, she says. And two moons. The film was developed with screen and theatre production company Co-Curious. Havilah loved it and came to Co-Curious and said we would be really interested to do something like this that might coincide-ish with our opening program, Jayadev says.

Powerhouse Museum Commission and Funding Details

As it turned out, our first week of filming was the week that they opened. The Powerhouse's new museum opening coincided with the shoot. Jayadev says the film elevates what people might expect of a story that comes from this region. The sci-fi premise is the hook of the film, she says.

It is what we hope will get audiences to want to see it because it is not just your standard offering of a multi-protagonist story. One of the five characters is an ambitious property developer. Once the second moon appears in the atmosphere, he turns his attention to building bunkers. It is a lucrative pivot for him.

At the start of the film, he believes that everyone is blowing it out of proportion. As the movie progresses, he starts to take it more seriously when he sees a few changes in the skies. Bazzi says the film tells a beautiful story. We are watching five different stories play out at once, mainly set in the final week before these moons either collide or pass each other by, he says.

Setting Highlights Parramatta and Western Sydney

The film is set mainly in Parramatta and western Sydney. Sharma grew up in the area and wanted to showcase it cinematically. The story uses the second moon as a countdown device. Each character faces personal stakes as the possible collision approaches.

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The film mixes drama with a soft sci-fi premise. It has two moons, five protagonists, and five story worlds. The production is described as creatively bold and ambitious for its budget. It brings together government funding, private investors, and museum support.

Jayadev says the film is not just a multi-protagonist story. It uses the sci-fi hook to draw audiences into grounded human dramas. The question of whether the world will end hangs over every scene. The final week before the moons either collide or pass each other by drives the tension.

Sharma hopes audiences will delve into the human stories rather than look for a scientific explanation. The film is a low-budget arthouse project with mainstream appeal. It was commissioned by the Powerhouse and produced with Co-Curious. The cast and crew filmed in Sydney, including Parramatta.

Character Profiles and Plot Progression Details

Sharma's parents newsagency in Westfield Parramatta is a short walk from where he grew up. He says the area has morphed into an amazing new beast. He is excited to showcase it on screen. The film's five characters include an anxious office worker, a pregnant free-spirited woman, a fa'afafine landscaper, a property developer, and a matriarch with a secret.

Their stories play out over the final week before the moons either collide or pass each other by. The film is expected to appeal to audiences interested in character-driven science fiction. It blends drama with a high-concept premise. The second moon and the ex-NASA physicist's prediction drive the plot.

The property developer builds bunkers as the threat grows. At first he thinks people are overreacting. Later he takes it more seriously when the skies change. Bazzi says the film tells a beautiful story.

Jayadev says the sci-fi premise is the hook. The film is set in Sydney and showcases the region. It is a low-budget arthouse film with five protagonists and two moons.