Police are investigating criminal damage to a 500-year-old king jarrah tree in Wellington National Park in Western Australia after someone used a chainsaw near its base. Authorities are assessing whether the 36-metre tree can be saved.

Police in Western Australia are investigating the alleged criminal damage of a famous 500-year-old king jarrah tree in Wellington National Park near Bunbury, south of Perth.

WA King Jarrah Tree Damaged

The tree was damaged on 21 or 22 November when someone attempted to cut it down with a chainsaw, police said. Authorities are racing to save the 36-metre-tall tree, described as iconic, while searching for those responsible. The state environment minister, Matt Swinbourn, said an absolute jerk had damaged the iconic tree with a chainsaw. He described the act as appalling, senseless and heartbreaking.

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It is hard to fathom how shocking it is that someone would do this to a tree believed to be about 500 years old, particularly in a national park, he said in a statement on social media on Thursday night. Western Australians love this tree. Our community will be heartbroken, and they have every right to be angry. Swinbourn said experts, including an independent specialist arborist, were assessing the tree's condition.

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He said the immediate priorities were giving it every possible chance of survival and finding those responsible. Whoever did this has damaged something precious to all of us, he said. Surveillance cameras have been installed in the area, which has been closed to the public. If you know anything, come forward, Swinbourn said.

Anyone capable of such a deliberate and callous act should be held accountable. The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said a member of the public reported the damage to the parks and wildlife service on Tuesday. A department spokesperson said a chainsaw had been used around the base of the tree, which also has an existing large hollow butt.

At 36 metres tall, it is one of the tallest trees in the national park and the focus and drawcard of a small day use recreation site. A consultant arborist and relevant government staff travelled to the national park on Wednesday to assess the health and safety of the tree. Formal technical advice from the consultant arborist on whether the king jarrah tree can be saved is expected next week.

All options are being considered to save this iconic tree, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said vandalism of this nature was a potential breach of several sections of the Conservation and Land Management Act 1984. If found guilty, court penalties for the person or people responsible could include a fine of up to $10,000 and one year's imprisonment.

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Police Search for Offenders

Police said a silver Jeep was seen in the area in the days following the incident and they believed whoever was in the car may be able to assist with their inquiries. They encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Ian Murphy, a local conservationist, said the damage made his heart sink. He believed the tree may need to be felled due to safety risks.

Murphy said it was not the first time trees in the Wellington district had been targeted in this fashion. It was done by a very experienced tree feller and we can see by the damage that they knew basically how much of the tree to vandalise, knowing quite well that now it constitutes a safety issue, he said. The sad part about it is this particular tree was such a huge tourism icon that actually had international significance, he said.

Importance of Jarrah Trees

The jarrah tree, Eucalyptus marginata, is a towering hardwood native found only in the forests of southwest Western Australia. It plays a vital role in the local ecosystem. Visitors travel to the state to see the jarrahs, known for their towering foliage and longevity, as well as their rich red timber and honey. The king jarrah is a drawcard for the region and had international significance, according to conservationists.

The department has closed the site to the public and is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or DBCA's Collie or Bunbury offices on 9735 1988 or 9725 4300.