Apple says many systems are back online after an internal software update caused outages, while Marriott, United Airlines, the FAA, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft also dealt with recent technology disruptions.

Apple says many of its systems are back up and running after an internal software update caused outages this morning. The company confirmed the problems did not stem from a cyberattack.

Apple acknowledged on its system status page that Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare services suffered full outages. Its iCloud sign-in interface was also designated as having issues. The technology monitoring site Downdetector.com showed a spike in user complaints about Apple Pay as well. In an emailed statement, the company said: Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning.

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Apple Systems Back Up After Internal Update

We are working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible. Apple said the problems did not stem from a cyberattack. The company said it is working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible. Apple has not said how many users were affected by its outage.

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It has also not provided a timeline for when every remaining system will be fully restored. Apple has apologized through its standard status updates but has not issued a broader public statement beyond its emailed remarks. Marriott International, the largest US hotel operator, was also having technology issues. Guests reported problems that impacted reservations and check-ins, among other issues, according to users posting on Reddit.

Downdetector.com also reported that Marriott was experiencing an outage. Marriott, which has 10,200 properties and more than 1.8 million rooms under its corporate umbrella, has not responded to an email inquiry from The Associated Press. Marriott has not publicly commented on the cause of its technology issues. The hotel operator has also not said how many properties or guests were affected.

Recent Outages Highlight Modern Tech Risks

The outages at Marriott and Apple are just the latest in a string of technology breakdowns in recent days. Those disruptions have hit the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines and Microsoft, highlighting the risks that come with the massive scope of modern technological platforms. On Monday US time, a system outage at United Airlines lasted more than 90 minutes. The carrier was forced to delay departing flights.

United Airlines has not released additional details about its Monday outage beyond the delay of departing flights. The problem at United came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop. That ground stop delayed hundreds of flights and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers across the country. The FAA has not announced a cause for the malfunction that led to the nationwide ground stop.

Also on Monday, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major US banks and the money transfer service Zelle. A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. Chase said the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack. As of Tuesday US time, the bank confirmed that its systems were back up and operating normally.

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Microsoft Disruption Affects Workplace Tools

The string of outages also included a global Microsoft disruption that affected email and other workplace tools. The outage plunged business chatter and everyday services into disarray worldwide. Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted. The tech giant said there was no indication that the disruptions were caused by malicious activity.

Microsoft specifically noted on Friday that the outage was not related to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents. The company has not reported any connection between its disruption and the later Apple or Marriott outages. The recent failures span aviation, banking, hospitality and consumer technology. They have raised fresh questions about how dependent daily life and business operations have become on a small number of large digital platforms.

Disruptions Raise Questions on Digital Dependency

The back-to-back disruptions have drawn attention from travellers, bank customers and businesses that rely on cloud-based tools. Many of the affected services are used daily by millions of people around the world. Apple said its teams are working to bring the remaining systems online as soon as possible. The company has maintained that the problems did not stem from a cyberattack.

Marriott has not publicly commented on the cause of its technology issues. United Airlines has not released additional details. The FAA has not announced a cause. JPMorgan Chase has said its systems are operating normally again.

Microsoft has consistently said its outage was not the result of malicious activity.