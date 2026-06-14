Apple Unveils Siri AI Update, Allowing iPhone's Digital Assistant to Search the Web and Access Apps

Apple has unveiled its Siri AI update, which will let your iPhone's digital assistant search the web, sort through messages, look at photos, and access a bunch of apps to complete your requests. The new Siri will be available on any device that supports Apple Intelligence, including iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, any version of iPhone 16 or 17, and iPhone Air.

Apple has unveiled its Siri AI update, which will let your iPhone's digital assistant search the web , sort through messages , look at photos , and access a bunch of apps to complete your requests.

The new Siri will be available on any device that supports Apple Intelligence, including iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, any version of iPhone 16 or 17, and iPhone Air. Apple's own AI models are built on a foundation of Google technology, but the approach the companies take to integration is very different. While Google adds new paid tiers for generative AI, Apple is more measured and controlled, and free for now.

The new Siri compares favourably to the similarly integrated experiences on Android phones, and it has been tested as part of the current iOS 27 developer beta. However, there are still some fundamental ethical issues with generative AI that have gone largely unaddressed





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Apple Siri AI Iphone Update Search The Web Sort Through Messages Look At Photos Access A Bunch Of Apps Generative AI Ethical Issues Google Apple Intelligence Iphone 15 Pro And Pro Max Iphone 16 Or 17 Iphone Air

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