A taste test of 16 Australian apple varieties reveals top performers and the decline of a longtime favorite. The panel, including a microbial ecologist and fruit merchant, evaluates texture, taste, sweetness, acidity, and sugar content, highlighting the importance of sweet-sour balance. Jazz emerges as a modern classic with intense floral notes, while Pink Lady surprises with sourness balanced by sweetness. The narrator abandons monogamy for a harem of varieties including Jazz, Yello, Pink Lady, and Envy, reflecting the diversity and evolution of apples.

In a reflective daydream about the afterlife, the narrator imagines being presented with piles of every food ever eaten, with apples forming the largest pile.

This vision sets the stage for an extensive taste test of 16 Australian apple varieties, moving beyond typical supermarket brand comparisons to explore raw products with variable prices and seasonal availability. Not all apples can be tasted due to differing harvest times and storage capabilities, but the current season offers most varieties at their peak. Some, like the Cosmic Crisp, Eve, and Smitten, were slightly early, while Mei apples and Sweetango were a bit late.

The test involves a group of column regulars: a microbial ecologist who collects roadside apples for cider, an apple enthusiast, a fruit and vegetable merchant, and another journalist. All apples were sourced from Sydney's Flemington markets or local green grocers. Each apple was scored on texture, taste, sweetness, and acidity. Sugar levels were measured with a handheld Brix refractometer, which gauges soluble content like sugar by how light bends through the juice.

The sugar percentages and sweetness scores are presented in a table, though the author advises paying more attention to the perceived sweetness score, as taste perception is influenced by more than sugar content. The balance of sweet and sour is crucial: taste buds act like funnels where increasing acidity can make an apple taste less sweet even if sugar content is unchanged. Almost every highly rated apple in the test achieved this balance.

After tasting nearly all seasonally available apples, the narrator demoted Granny Smith from lifelong partner to nostalgic booty call. While it still holds a place in the heart and fruit bowl, the narrator now embraces a harem of favorite varieties: Jazz, Yello, Pink Lady, and Envy. Over centuries, countless apple varieties have been traded, grafted, and optimized, and this evolution will continue.

Supermarkets of the future will feature new breeds with catchy names and vibrant colors, but at least one old favorite will endure because it is simply too delicious to forget: Jazz. It is described as crunchy, juicy, sweet, and floral, making other apples seem pitiful. The microbial ecologist, who has tasted many rare varieties, calls it a "modern classic" with everything "dialled up.

" Jazz is often only available by the box, tray, or pallet. The narrator had many and shared them with curious merchants. An exotic sweet potato dealer took one, remarked "woah, it's like eating perfume," and struggled to finish it, though most panelists returned for seconds. Jazz may be too intense for some, but they are the minority.

The narrator gave it the highest taste score ever awarded in any test, and another reviewer gave a full 10/10, writing: "Wow, I love you. Thank you.

" Pink Lady is expected to rank highly, but the panel found it surprisingly sour. However, its super sweetness balances the acidity, making it juicy, crunchy, and floral. Great apples, like Pink Lady and Jazz, achieve that delicate equilibrium. The taste test underscores that apple preferences are personal and seasonal, encouraging exploration beyond the usual single choice





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Apples Australian Varieties Taste Test Jazz Apple Pink Lady Granny Smith Fruit Sweetness Acidity Brix Refractometer Seasonal Fruit Apple Varieties Food Tasting Fruit Bowl

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