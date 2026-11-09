Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Critical After Cotton Cup Fall at Warren

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale, 22, remains in critical condition at Dubbo Hospital after a fall during the Cotton Cup at Warren on Sunday. Racing NSW postponed Monday's Scone meeting, now set for Wednesday.

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale remains in a critical condition at Dubbo Hospital after a shocking fall during the Cotton Cup at Warren on Sunday. The 22-year-old was riding the Kieren Hazelton-trained Marnoo in the 1600m race when the six-year-old gelding knuckled over on the home turn near the 400m mark.

Racing NSW announced on Monday morning that Neale remained critical and that Monday's meeting at Scone, her home track, had been postponed in response. The Scone meeting will now be held on Wednesday. Neale fell heavily and was unconscious when she was airlifted to Dubbo Hospital. She had suffered head injuries following the fall.

Also read Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Critical After Warren Fall, Scone Races Postponed

Marnoo Euthanised After Severe Fall Injury

Marnoo was euthanised after suffering a near foreleg injury. The remaining race on Sunday's program was abandoned. Diego Montes de Oca, who was riding Shadow Dane, was dislodged shortly after Neale's fall. He was transported to Dubbo Hospital by road and sustained soft tissue injuries to his left foot, with no fractures identified.

Advertisement

He was discharged from hospital on Monday. In a statement on X, Racing NSW said it had postponed the Scone meeting following consultation with jockeys and trainers who were set to take part.

"Following consultation with jockeys and trainers engaged to participate at today's race meeting at Scone, a decision has been made to postpone the meeting," the Racing NSW statement read. "The decision follows the serious race fall involving apprentice jockey Izzy Neale at Warren yesterday. Izzy remains in Dubbo Hospital in a critical condition, with her family by her side.

Racing Community Sends Support to Injured Jockey

The thoughts and heartfelt support of Racing NSW and the entire racing community are with Izzy, her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

" In a statement on social media, the Warren Jockey Club said its thoughts were with Izzy and her loved ones. "The racing community is a close-knit one, and moments like these remind us just how much we stand together," the club said. "We are all hoping for the very best for Izzy and are sending her strength, courage and our sincerest well wishes. " Neale, who has 88 winners, started her career in February 2024.

Advertisement

She has ridden in Sydney 11 times and won a Highway Handicap on It's A Tata for Brett Robb at Rosehill in July. Race caller Colin Hodges said the mood turned "very glum" after Neale was dislodged in front of the roughly 600 people in the crowd. The veteran caller of 57 years said he still remembered her first race at the Condobolin Picnic Races in 2024, where she pulled off an upset.

Early Career Success Highlighted Neales Dedication

"She was probably the outsider of the whole race meeting," Mr Hodges said. He said Neale had assured her trainer at the Condobolin meet that she would ride well despite the odds.

"She certainly did because the horse was back running midfield and she just got into the perfect spot and won," he said. Ms Neale is known as a dedicated rider in racing circles.