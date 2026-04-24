Apps Calls for Women's Origin Scheduling Change

NSW star Kezie Apps believes the current timing of the Women's State of Origin series is detrimental to player preparation, advocating for a shift in the schedule to prioritize NRLW play beforehand.

NSW State of Origin star Kezie Apps has voiced concerns regarding the current scheduling of the Women's State of Origin series, describing the timing as less than ideal for players.

The core of the issue lies in the fact that women's players are thrust into the high-intensity Origin arena after a significant off-season break, often six months or more without competitive football. This contrasts sharply with the men's game, where players benefit from a full NRL season as preparation. The current structure sees the women commencing their year with the three-match Origin series, immediately followed by the NRLW season which begins in July.

This demands a rapid transition from representative football to club commitments, potentially increasing the risk of injury and impacting performance levels. Apps highlighted the need for a more balanced approach, advocating for a system where the NRLW season precedes the Origin series, allowing players to build match fitness and form within their club structures before representing their state.

She believes this would be fairer to the talent pool and provide players with the necessary physical preparation for the demanding Origin contests. The scheduling debate extends beyond just the physical demands. The NRL strategically positions the Brisbane Women's Origin match as a curtain-raiser during Magic Round, aiming to capitalize on larger crowds and heightened interest in the series.

Furthermore, broadcasting Women's Origin matches on Thursday nights, in place of regular men's NRL games, secures prime-time television slots before the men's Origin and finals series dominate the sporting calendar. While these initiatives are positive steps towards increasing visibility and viewership, Apps argues that they come at a cost – the athletes are entering the Origin arena 'cold,' lacking the recent competitive edge enjoyed by their male counterparts.

For example, Apps herself last played a competitive game in November of the previous year, a considerable gap before the first Origin match. Other players, like Jocelyn Kelleher and Jayme Fressard, recently competed in the NRLW Grand Final, while Teagan Berry’s last game was in mid-September. This disparity in recent game time is a key concern for Apps and other players.

The desire is not to diminish the importance of the current promotional efforts, but to find a scheduling solution that prioritizes player welfare and optimal performance. Despite the scheduling challenges, the NSW team is preparing for the 2025 Women's State of Origin series opener against Queensland next Thursday, April 30th, at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The Sky Blues have welcomed back Millie Elliott to the squad, while Emma Verran’s pregnancy has created an opportunity for Teagan Berry to earn her debut. Apps, a veteran forward, is embracing a new role off the bench, expected to contribute as a middle forward, drawing on her experience playing that position at both club and representative levels.

She emphasized her intention to bring impact, energy, and a calming influence to the middle of the field, a notoriously chaotic area during Origin matches. While acknowledging the current system isn’t perfect, Elliott expressed appreciation for the dedicated Thursday night slot for Women’s Origin, hoping for a future where players have the benefit of pre-season club football before entering the Origin arena.

The conversation surrounding the Women’s State of Origin scheduling is ongoing, with players and officials seeking a solution that balances promotional opportunities with the needs of the athletes, ensuring the continued growth and success of the women’s game





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