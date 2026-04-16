Archbishop of Canterbury Joins Pope in Peace Advocacy, Urges Christians to Pray and Work for Resolution Amidst Global Conflicts

Archbishop Sarah Mullally has expressed solidarity with Pope Leo XIV's fervent calls for peace, emphasizing the incalculable human cost of war. She implored Christians worldwide to actively pray and work towards resolving global conflicts, urging political leaders to exhaust all peaceful avenues. The Archbishop's statement comes amidst heightened international tensions and follows earlier remarks by Pope Leo XIV criticizing the 'delusion' driving conflict, which appeared to be directed at the US administration.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, has voiced strong support for Pope Leo XIV's persistent appeals for peace, highlighting the immeasurable suffering that war inflicts upon humanity. In a powerful statement, she declared that the human cost of war is incalculable and urged Christians globally to unite in prayer and action for peace. Archbishop Mullally's message echoes Pope Leo XIV's courageous call for a kingdom of peace, emphasizing the devastating impact of conflict on innocent lives, families, and future prospects.

While not directly naming any specific political leader, Archbishop Mullally stressed the imperative for those in positions of political authority to diligently pursue all viable peaceful and just means of resolving conflicts. Her forthcoming visit to Rome to meet and pray with Pope Leo XIV underscores the significance of this shared commitment to global harmony. She specifically called upon Anglicans within the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion to join His Holiness in amplifying their voices for peace and justice on a global scale.

These sentiments arrive as international dialogues, seemingly influenced by the Pope's earlier critical remarks on the 'delusion' driving conflict, unfold. Pope Leo XIV’s comments were made during evening prayer at the Vatican as negotiations between the United States and Iran were initiated. Although he did not explicitly mention the United States or President Trump, the timing and nature of his message suggested a direct address to the American administration and its policies.

President Trump, in response to the Pope's remarks, issued a significant social media post criticizing Pope Leo XIV's stance on crime and foreign policy, suggesting his position was influenced by his American nationality. Subsequently, while en route to Algeria, Pope Leo XIV clarified his role as a religious leader, stating that he is not a politician and does not intend to engage in political debates. He affirmed his commitment to speaking out with the message of the Gospel, which he believes is the core mission of himself and the Church.

His outspoken criticism of war and advocacy for peace continued during his four-nation tour in Africa. Speaking at a cathedral in Bamenda, Cameroon, he invoked the Beatitudes, stating, Blessed are the peacemakers. He then issued a strong condemnation of those who exploit religion and the name of God for personal military, economic, and political gain, describing their actions as dragging the sacred into darkness and filth. He concluded by observing that while a few tyrants ravage the world, it is a multitude of supportive individuals who hold it together.

Criticism of President Trump's remarks concerning the Pope has been widespread, even extending to political figures ideologically aligned with him. Italy's far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, described Trump's words towards the Holy Father as unacceptable, advocating for a division of roles where religious leaders focus on morality and the US President concentrates on dictating American public policy. This backdrop of international dialogue and diplomatic exchanges highlights the ongoing efforts to address global unrest through both spiritual and political channels.

The Archbishop's call for unified prayer and action by Christians worldwide serves as a powerful reminder of the spiritual dimension of peacebuilding and the collective responsibility to advocate for a more peaceful world.





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