Archibald and Sulman Prizes 2023: A Celebration of Artistic Excellence

The Archibald Prize and Sulman Prize showcase the best of Australian art, with Tsering Hannaford and Lucy Culliton emerging as standout contenders. Hannaford’s traditional portrait of Loribelle Spirovski and Culliton’s textured depiction of her rescued greyhound, Toolah, highlight the diversity and depth of talent in this year’s competition.

The Archibald Prize , Australia’s most prestigious portrait competition, is an annual event that captivates art enthusiasts and critics alike. Each year, the selection process feels akin to a high-stakes gamble, with every finalist possessing a legitimate shot at victory.

This year, Tsering Hannaford’s portrait of fellow artist Loribelle Spirovski stands out as a masterpiece of traditional artistry. Hannaford, the daughter of the renowned artist Robert Hannaford, brings an unparalleled artistic lineage to her work. Together, the Hannafords have been Archibald finalists an impressive 39 times, a testament to their enduring talent and influence in the Australian art scene. Tsering’s 2020 near-miss, when Vincent Namatjira claimed the prize, only adds to the anticipation surrounding her latest entry.

This year’s submission, a Dürer-inspired portrayal of Spirovski, is nothing short of sublime. The portrait exudes a saintly aura, blessed with technical precision that few artists could hope to match. Hannaford’s ability to capture the essence of her subject with such clarity and depth is a rare gift, making her a strong contender for the coveted award. Beyond the Archibald, the Sulman Prize also offers a wealth of artistic brilliance.

Lucy Culliton’s work, in particular, has captured the hearts of many. Her piece, Toolah, is a testament to her mastery of texture and form. The painting almost seamlessly blends into a patterned tapestry chair, yet Toolah, a rescued greyhound, retains her distinct presence. This delicate balance is a challenging feat, but Culliton executes it with finesse, creating a piece that feels like a warm embrace in paint.

Toolah is one of seven greyhounds—nine dogs in total—that Culliton has rescued, and her affection for these animals is evident in her work. It’s not uncommon to see one or two of her canine companions accompanying her to exhibition openings, adding a personal touch to her artistic journey





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Archibald Prize Sulman Prize Tsering Hannaford Lucy Culliton Australian Art

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