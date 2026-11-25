The PNG Chiefs have signed ten players, including AJ Brimson on a three-year tax-free deal worth around $750,000 a season, committing $9.625 million to 15 players ahead of their 2028 NRL debut.

The PNG Chiefs have officially confirmed AJ Brimson as the club's tenth signing, with the fullback joining on a three-year tax-free deal worth around $750,000 a season.

Brimson's confirmation came on Tuesday, less than 16 months before the Chiefs enter the NRL in 2028. The signing spree has been relentless. Sam Walker was in Brisbane last Tuesday for talks, followed by a Cairns catch-up with North Queensland and Maroons enforcer Jeremiah Nanai. The club then made a three-year offer to Manly forward Caleb Navale.

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Chiefs Continue Relentless Signing Spree

Broncos pair Deine Mariner and Xavier Willison were later spotted getting the rock-star reception at Port Moresby airport, followed by Brimson's round of golf. Jarome Luai was the Chiefs' inaugural signing midway through the year on a deal worth $1.2 million a year.

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Plenty of fans will question if Luai is worth that money, especially fans of his former club Wests Tigers, but with what he has already done for the game in Papua New Guinea by building the buzz and encouraging other NRL players to follow his lead, the Chiefs have already got bang for their kina. Sources with knowledge of the contract situation, not authorised to speak publicly, confirmed Navale has already agreed to a deal worth $475,000 a year.

Nanai and Willison have been offered contracts worth $900,000 a year, while Mariner has been offered about $500,000. Sean O'Sullivan is also likely to commit for $300,000 a year. Should all those players sign, the Chiefs' roster will reach 15 players at a total cost of $9.625 million. That leaves the club needing to find the money for another 15 players to fulfil the required 30-man roster.

Chiefs Await Salary Cap Ceiling Details

It is a fair question, and the club CEOs will meet with ARL Commission executive chairman Peter V'landys on Wednesday, where the Chiefs will hope the collective bargaining agreement comes up for discussion. The Chiefs, probably more than any other NRL club, will be desperate to know exactly what the salary cap ceiling will be.

The new broadcast deal is widely expected to see the cap rise from $12 million next year to $15 million in 2028, when the deal kicks in and the new boys on the Port Moresby block enter the action. Based on a cap of $15 million, the Chiefs will have $5.375 million to spend on their remaining players, at an average of $358,000 a player. Should the cap only rise to $14 million, that average drops to $291,000.

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A $16 million cap means every remaining player could collect $425,000. The Chiefs' ability to offer tax-free salaries means there is no need to offer ratchet clauses, so none of the current deals will increase in value. When you consider there will be at least four to six players on the new $175,000 minimum, that means the Chiefs will still be in the market for a few top liners.

Chiefs Have Funds For Playmaker Walker

Incredibly, they still have around $1.1 million to throw at a playmaker like Walker. You have to give credit to the Chiefs for thinking big. They are not mucking around. The last time their football manager Michael Chammas was this loose with a corporate card, he was pretending to be busy at Magic Round while working for this masthead.

It is frightening. They have caused a stir in the market. Do not expect it to stop.