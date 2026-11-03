US Midterm Ads Draw Record $11.2 Billion in Spending as AI Deepfakes and Personal Attacks Dominate

Political advertising for the 2026 US midterms has reached $11.2 billion, with campaigns using AI deepfakes and personal attacks that have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum.

Political advertising spending for the 2026 US midterm elections has reached $11.2 billion (about $16 billion), according to analytics firm AdImpact. The contests, held every four years, are on track to become America's most expensive midterms ever.

Democrats are aiming to take control of Congress from Republicans and President Donald Trump. Both parties are spending heavily, and the ads have been unusually venomous even by US standards. Increasingly sophisticated AI technology is enabling ever-more insidious angles of attack. One ad that drew widespread attention was not about a Senate race.

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Ohio Governor Race Features Family Feud

In Ohio, Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy released a minute-long ad featuring the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Amy Acton. Donna Arthur, Acton's mother, calls her daughter a liar and claims Acton made up accounts of her traumatic childhood. I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent, and it is not easy for a mother to say this, but Amy has a serious problem, Arthur says in the ad. She is a liar.

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She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She has lied her entire life.

The ad did not mention Acton's strained relationship with her mother. It also omitted court and police records that confirm Acton's harrowing past and her leaving home to escape alleged childhood abuse by her stepfather. The ad was widely criticized by many Republicans who condemned it as being in bad taste and crossing a moral red line. In Michigan, the Senate race turned into a brawl among local Democrats.

Controversial Israel Ad Sparks Democratic Defection

The lead-up to the election was dominated by Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens's defection, as she endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers over Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens lost the party's Senate primary to El-Sayed, and relations between the two had reportedly been strained for some time. The final straw apparently came with the controversial Israel ad produced by a left-wing group, Rebellion PAC, supporting El-Sayed. The ad, set inside a grocery store, shows a couple shopping and discussing what to buy.

The woman tells her partner to put those eggs back because we have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians. At the end, a narrator tells viewers that El-Sayed's Republican opponent, former representative Mike Rogers, only cares about what Israelis want and so little about what you want while El-Sayed is for you. Posting on X last week, Stevens described the ad as fearmongering about Israel and not a winning strategy for any state.

Critics slammed it for playing up antisemitic tropes. The Anti-Defamation League said the ad propagated the myth that Jews are to blame for society's problems. El-Sayed completely distanced himself, saying he did not agree with the ad's message and that his campaign had nothing to do with it. The backlash from Stevens and her subsequent support for Republican candidate Rogers have embarrassed the Democrats ahead of a must-win race.

Political Parties Utilize AI For Venomous Attacks

Sharing AI-generated content on Truth Social has been a favorite pastime of Trump during his second term in office. A clip showing himself wrestling a tiger is one example. Concerns about deepfakes and misinformation muddying the waters for voters have prompted dozens of states to pass laws requiring more transparency in the use of AI in political advertising. But that has not stopped both parties from using the technology to craft venomous digital attacks.

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One such fake clip this week showed New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani and state Governor Kathy Hochul walking hand in hand through a sunlit city park. They discussed a so-called political delusion pill to help voters overcome fears about crime and the cost of living. The ad was the work of the campaign of Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor. In Texas, a Bible-themed attack drew attention.

The ad featured an AI avatar rewriting the Bible with a crayon, with quotes overlaid from previous speeches suggesting God was nonbinary and not a Christian. The spot was aimed at Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian. He tried to respond in the best way he could, clapping back at Paxton with an ad of his own stressing it was made by humans, not AI.

Nebraska Independent Throws Satirical Campaign Haymaker

In a contender for one of the most bizarre and intense campaign ads ever, independent Nebraska candidate Dan Osborn threw an election-eve haymaker at his Republican opponent, Pete Ricketts. The satirical clip, posted as if from Ricketts himself, portrays him as secretly aligned with Democrats, in thrall to big corporations, and donors linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

To complicate things, while Osborn has said he will not formally vote with either major party if elected, the Democrats are not contesting the Nebraska Senate seat in play, and the state party has endorsed him. According to The New York Times, many Democrats back Osborn, believing an independent has a better chance of flipping a Republican seat than a Democrat in a state where both parties' brands appear to have become toxic.

The Times also said a poll in Nebraska found that most voters in fact appear to view Osborn as a Democrat in disguise. Perhaps, then, a curious case of political projection?