Argentinian TV Host Resigns After False Report of Lionel Messi's Father's Death

Florencia Peña left Luzu TV following a live broadcast that mistakenly announced the death of Jorge Messi. The network dismissed the responsible staff, sponsors withdrew support, and the Messi family demanded respect and accurate information amid the World Cup.

Argentinian television presenter Florencia Peña stepped down from Luzu TV after the network aired a false report claiming that Lionel Messi 's father, Jorge Messi, had died.

During a live broadcast, Peña announced the alleged death and suggested that the Argentine star would withdraw from the World Cup. The information, which later proved to be unverified, was supplied to her through an earpiece by the production crew.

In a statement posted on social media, Peña expressed deep remorse, apologising to the Messi family for the pain caused and acknowledging that, while she had relied on the crew's input, she accepted full responsibility for the mistake and chose to leave the programme. Luzu TV issued a separate apology, stating that broadcasting sensitive personal news without proper verification was unacceptable.

The channel announced that it had terminated the contracts of all staff members directly involved in the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to responsible journalism. The fallout extended beyond personnel changes. Several sponsors, reportedly up to ten, withdrew their support for the streaming platform within hours of the broadcast, underscoring the commercial risks associated with journalistic errors. The Messi family released a statement denouncing the speculation and demanding greater respect for private matters.

They stressed that only close relatives possessed accurate information about Jorge Messi's health and warned against spreading unverified rumors. The family called for prudence, humanity, and a focus on the well‑being of the individual rather than sensationalist coverage. The episode unfolded against the backdrop of the World Cup, where Argentina continued its campaign in Group J, preparing for a match against Austria in Arlington, Texas.

Meanwhile, Algeria lodged a formal complaint with FIFA's refereeing commission concerning what it described as inadequate officiating during its 3‑0 loss to Argentina, highlighting a controversial moment when Messi stood on the calf of Algerian captain Aïssa Mandi. Although Algerian supporters demanded Messi's dismissal, the referee, Poland's Szymon Marciniak, did not issue a card, and Messi went on to score a hat‑trick.

The incident added further tension to an already charged tournament, illustrating how on‑field actions and off‑field media missteps can both influence public perception of the sport. The combination of erroneous reporting, sponsor pull‑outs, and diplomatic complaints illustrates the delicate balance media outlets must maintain between speed and accuracy, especially when dealing with high‑profile figures and events that attract global attention





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