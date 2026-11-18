Genesis Owusu and DMA'S were among the major winners at the 2026 ARIA Awards, hosted by Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion. The night also honoured Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Tame Impala and G Flip.

The 2026 ARIA Awards is peak celebration mode for the Australian music industry. The event was hosted by Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion.

Here is the full list of winners from the ceremony. Genesis Owusu was a dominant force, winning Album of the Year and Best Hip Hop/Rap Album for Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge. DMA'S took home Best Group for DMA'S. Baker Boy won Best Solo Artist for Djandjay, while Ecca Vandal won Best Independent Release for Looking For People to Unfollow. Miss Kaninna won Best Soul/R&B Release for BLACKPRINT and Troye Sivan won Best Pop Release for She's The Best.

Also read Record 4.7 Million Victorians Prepare to Vote in November 2026 Election

Rock And Country Category Winners

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers won Best Rock Album for Glory, and aleksiah won Best New Artist for Good On Paper. In the country category, Max Jackson won Best Country Album for Dangerous in Denim, beating Morgan Evans with Steel Town, Rachael Fahim with Who You Are and Wade Forster with Gooseneck Party. Rachael Fahim won Best Country Song for Who You Are. WILSN won Best Adult Contemporary Album for Bloom.

Kylie Minogue won Best Australian Live Act for Tension Tour//Live 2025, while Troye Sivan won Best International Artist for She's The Best. Dean Turnley won Best Cover Art for Actin' Tough. Tame Impala won Best Produced Album for Afterthought. Baker Boy won Best Music Video for Djandjay and Hilltop Hoods won Best Australian Live Act for Never Coming Home Tour.

Advertisement

Nerve won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for Growing Pains. BOY SODA won Best Video for Soulstar and Miss Kaninna won Best Video for Backstreets. 2charm won Best Dance Release for boyfriend. Genesis Owusu won Best Hip Hop/Rap Album for REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE. Ninajirachi and Porter Robinson won Best Dance Release for WannaCry.

Additional Genre Awards And Nominations

DMA'S won Best Rock Album for DMA'S. The Belair Lip Bombs won Best Rock Album for Again and Ecca Vandal won Best Independent Release for Looking For People to Unfollow. Genesis Owusu won Best Hip Hop/Rap Album for REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE. Tame Impala won Best Rock Album for Deadbeat and Matt Corby won Best Adult Contemporary Album for Tragic Magic. The Paper Kites won Best Folk Album for If You Go There, I Hope You Find It.

Way Dynamic won Best Jazz Album for Massive Shoe. Max Jackson won Best Country Album for Dangerous in Denim and Rachael Fahim won Best Country Song for Who You Are. Cosmic Psychos won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for I Really Like Beer. Karnivool won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for In Verses and WAAX won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for Angel's Mess.

Emma Donovan won Best Blues & Roots Album for Take Me To The River. William Crighton won Best Blues & Roots Album for Colonial Drift. In the Best Children's Album category, Don Spencer won for Feathers, Fur or Fins 40th Anniversary (Don Spencer & Friends), while The Wiggles won for Sparkle! : A Circus Of Lights.

Groovin The Moo Lismore won Best Festival for Fuzzy Operations Pty Ltd. For Best Video, Never The Same by BOY SODA and Adam Saunders was nominated, along with Running Low ft. Pardyalone by Baker Boy, Aurie Indianna & Jordan Ruyi Blanch. My Baby's Place by DMA'S and Cole Surrey was also nominated. Stampede by Genesis Owusu and Isaac Brown was nominated for Best Video, as was Every Single Weekend by The Avalanches and Jonathan Zawada.

Bed On Fire by G Flip and Tas Wilson was also nominated. For Best Australian Live Act, BOY SODA was nominated for Lil Obsession Tour and G Flip won for Dream Ride Tour - Australia 2026.

Advertisement

Hilltop Hoods was nominated for Never Coming Home Tour and Ninajirachi was nominated for DARK CRYSTAL V. FISHER won Best Dance Release for Blackberries, Lithe won for Cannonball, Royel Otis won for car, Tame Impala won for Dracula and Vance Joy won for Divine Feelings. Ed Sheeran won Best International Artist for Play, Morgan Wallen for I'm The Problem, Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving, Sabrina Carpenter for Man's Best Friend and Taylor Swift for The Life of a Showgirl.

Production And Artisanal Awards

In the artisanal categories, Aurie Indianna and Sulaiman Enayatzada won Best Produced Album for Baker Boy's Djandjay. Ecca Vandal, Kathryn Vinella and Sean McDonald won for Ecca Vandal's Looking For People to Unfollow. Kofi Owusu-Ansah, Isaac Brown and Gina Wagstaffe won for Genesis Owusu's Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge. Miriam David and Pat Fox won Best Produced Album for Matt Corby's Tragic Magic.

Dom Dolla won for Dom Dolla's Don't Worry Baby. Wave Racer won for 2charm's Star Scum City. Tony Buchen won for DOBBY's Marshmallow. Dann Hume and Andrew Klippel won for Genesis Owusu's Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge.

Ninajirachi won for 2charm's Star Scum City. Styalz Fuego won for Troye Sivan's She's The Best. Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra won Best Classical Album for Beethoven & Brahms Concertos for Violin and Orchestra. Simone Young and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra won for Mahler: Symphony No. 3.

Tamara-Anna Cislowska, the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and Johannes Fritzsch won for Elena Kats-Chernin: Ancient Letters. In the Best Jazz Album category, Lauren Tsamouras and Tom Avegenicos won for For Judy. The Vampires won for Skydancer. Ack Kinmonth won for The Pout Pout Fish (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Amanda Brown won for Deadloch Season 1. Caitlin Yeo won for Every Little Thing (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack). Melbourne Ska Orchestra won Best Jazz Album for Monte Loco Rides Again. Mo'Ju, Nicholas Buc and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra won for Double J Live at the Wireless - Hamer Hall, Melbourne 2023.

Tenzin Choegyal and Philip Glass won for Be The Sky. In the Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement category, Paramount+ won for All Fired Up - AFC Women's Asian Cup - Hello, G Flip. Tourism WA won for Walking On A Dream - Tourism WA, Empire of the Sun, West Australian Symphony Orchestra and Billy-Jo Shoveller. Uber Eats won for The Man LAROI - Special, The Kid LAROI.