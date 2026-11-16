Ariarne Titmus memoir Relentless reveals why she quit swimming at 25

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus explains her 2025 retirement and fertility fears in her new memoir Relentless, co-written with Phil Lutton and published by Allen & Unwin.

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus shocked fans in October 2025 when she announced on social media that she was quitting competitive swimming at the age of 25.

Despite being at the peak of her powers, the swimmer known as the Terminator would not be going to LA in 2028 for a third Olympics. Her Australian Dolphins days were over. Her post included a letter written by adult Arnie to her seven-year-old self. The dreams you had ... they all came true, she wrote.

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Titmus Consults Ash Barty On Retirement

The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. Her new memoir Relentless fills in the backstory to that decision. Titmus consulted tennis star Ash Barty, who three years earlier had also chosen to leave at the top of her game at 25. Barty spoke about the punishing tennis regime that was incompatible with a stable family life and had influenced her own choice.

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She also noted: You would rather people ask you are retiring. Those words struck a chord with Titmus. In her attribution at the front of the book, jockey Michelle Payne describes the memoir as a masterclass in resilience. Fuelled by plucky underdog pride, Titmus developed what she calls an impenetrable self-belief.

She knew that with a lot of hard graft she had the talent to succeed. The prologue transports readers to the thick of her breakout Olympic upset in Tokyo in the 400 freestyle final. Because of COVID restrictions the stands were practically empty, but on the page the reader is poolside. I am here at my maiden Olympics, up against a genuine GOAT, writes Titmus, it felt unbelievable.

Relentless Memoir Details Tokyo Upset

That GOAT is US superstar Katie Ledecky, a central figure in Titmus's life. More than two million Australians tuned in to watch the race, and there is a nail-biting tension to the storytelling. The book then goes back to where it all began: the family home in Tasmania and swimming lessons in school PE classes.

Though competitive and eager, Titmus claims she was not gifted as a child swimmer and certainly not a prodigy like Ian Thorpe, but she had something. She had to work harder than the rest, and success involved a relentless disciplined pursuit of goals, hence the book's title. The narrative is honest and unfettered, laying bare the monotonous rhythm of an elite athlete's life.

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Tales of punishing training sessions, early mornings in the cold, long hours in the pool and the need to forgo usual teenage rites such as parties, drinking and socialising reveal the rigour of her daily ritual year in and year out. Her passion is palpable, and so is her exhaustion. The family relocated to Queensland to give her the best chance of success.

Controversial Coach Dean Boxall Crucial To Success

Driving her hard from age 15 was controversial coach Dean Boxall, who used all manner of devious and sometimes downright deceptive means to achieve their joint goals. Titmus believes she could not have won her 33 international medals, including four Olympic golds, without Boxall's uncompromising training methods. She is quick to defend his flamboyant celebration of her Tokyo win, which went viral and was criticised by some for stealing the limelight from her moment of glory.

Bullshit, she says, arguing that such people have no understanding of what it takes to become an Olympic champion. At times it feels as if readers are on that relentless treadmill with the intense duo. While the race descriptions provide welcome drama, most affecting is the personal detail. This includes the invasive minutiae of doping testing and the anguish when doctors discovered a growth on Titmus's ovary.

It hit me like a train, she says. It was then, for the first time, that she started to look beyond her swimming career to a future in which she feared her fertility could be compromised. That moment helps explain why this extraordinary athlete ultimately decided to embrace a new life out of the pool. Ariarne Titmus with Phil Lutton is published by Allen & Unwin and is priced at 35 dollars.