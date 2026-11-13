Ariel Bombara Testifies at Inquest Marking Police Failures in Petelczyc Murders

Ariel Bombara describes her father as a ruthless manipulator, not a victim of health issues, while criticizing police for retaining his firearms despite known violent threats.

Ariel Bombara addressed the WA Coroners Court on Friday, delivering a powerful testimony that dismantled the narrative of her father, Mark Bombara, as a frail elderly man suffering from poor health. She characterized the accused as a devious and ruthless manipulator who felt entitled to control the unpaid labor and energy of his estranged wife, Rowena Bombara. The inquest is currently examining the fatal shootings of Jennifer Petelczyc and her daughter Gretl in May 2024.

Core Details of the May 2024 Murders

The court heard that Mark Bombara had been searching for his estranged wife for a month after their separation, only to discover she was not at her best friend Jennifer Petelczyc's residence. When he realized Rowena Bombara was not present, he decided that punishing the Petelczyc family was the appropriate alternative course of action. He proceeded to murder Jennifer Petelczyc and her daughter Gretl at their Perth home, viewing it as the next best punishment for his wife's absence.

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Ariel Bombara expressed profound regret that her father did not perform due diligence to confirm her mother's location before initiating the deadly attack. She stated that he had fixated on Rowena Bombara throughout their 35-year marriage, and his desire for control escalated into lethal violence when he could not locate her. The events unfolded in May 2024, resulting in the deaths of two women who had no involvement in the family dispute.

Police Failures and Firearm Retention

A central focus of the inquest is the role of law enforcement in allowing Mark Bombara to retain 13 firearms despite numerous warnings regarding his mental state and potential for violence. Ariel Bombara was highly critical of the police for failing to intervene, stating she would do anything to have returned to the past and confronted a hundred police officers. She wished she could have screamed the phrase fit and proper into their faces to force them to believe the danger her father posed and confiscate his lethal weapons.

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She highlighted that the community was conned into believing her father was a gentle, sad old man rather than the violent individual he actually was. The inquest revealed that multiple opportunities existed to prevent the tragedy, as authorities had been aware of his unstable condition. Ariel Bombara described the collective rage felt by those who knew the truth as a necessary wake-up call to address the unprecedented rates of family and domestic violence in Western Australia.

Impact on Families and Next Steps

Ariel Bombara apologized directly to the Petelczyc family, acknowledging the extreme grief and guilt imposed on Blair Petelczyc and Liesl Petelczyc. She assured Blair that he could not have saved them and that Mark Bombara would have shot him first had he remained in the house that day. She praised Blair for becoming a fierce protector to Liesl after her father stole his family, expressing gratitude for his loyalty in the years following the murders.

The testimony also addressed the trauma experienced by Rowena Bombara, who overheard the murders via a telephone call. Ariel Bombara described how the screams and wails of her mother, heard long after the final emergency call ended, will haunt her for the rest of her life. She expressed sorrow that she could not protect her mother from this specific grief or prevent her from witnessing the devastation firsthand.

Acting State Coroner Sarah Linton is scheduled to hand down her formal findings on a date to be fixed later. The inquest has examined a long, tough week of disturbing evidence, with the coroner acknowledging the rigor with which the court has scrutinized the facts. Ariel Bombara concluded her statement by questioning every decision she made over the last two and a half years, wondering if more could have been done to convince authorities of the imminent danger her father presented.