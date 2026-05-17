Armed Robbery Case Reopened After 30 Years, Son of Victim Pleads for Information

The case of a 1994 armed robbery targeting Armaguard vans in Melbourne has been reopened after 30 years, with the son of one of the victims pleading for information. The robbery resulted in two security guards being shot and a Good Samaritan being shot in the leg.

When Carl’s father Sverre Benjaminsen passed away, he left behind a folder on his desk. Inside, yellowing with age, were stacks of old newspaper clippings from the brazen armed robbery that had defined much of his life.

Benjaminsen was one of two security guards shot on May 16, 1994 – ambushed beside their Armaguard truck in a daylight heist that spilled into the busy Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-east. The guards were forced to the ground and shot in the ankle and foot by a lone gunman who made off with bags of cash totalling about $80,000 – the weekend takings from the cinema box office.

Though the heist was one in a string of violent armed robberies that year targeting Armaguard vans, the case had long gone cold. Evidence – including one of the guards’ guns the thief stole and then dropped in his mad getaway, as well as a shoe pierced by a bullet – had been shelved in storage.

Speaking on Sunday as detectives announced they had reopened the case, his son Carl said it was a shock to hear from police, ‘not only because it had been a long time, but because it came so soon after Dad passed away’. A likeness of the alleged offender released by police on Sunday as they reopen the case of the 1994 Armatruck robbery.

Detectives said fresh intelligence, more than 30 years on, had allowed them to ‘progress the investigation’ and they released a likeness of the man they believe carried out the ambush, though they added they do not yet have a clear suspect. Carl said he hadn’t expected his father would ever get justice, though he knew the trauma of that day haunted him for the rest of his life.

Benjaminsen had returned to the shops soon after recovering from his gunshot to retrace his movements, wondering if there was a way he could have prevented others getting shot.

‘He was a tough bloke,’ Carl said of his father, who tried to hide his frustration and distress from his children. ‘The fact that was one of the first things that found on his desk … speaks volumes to the impact that it had on him. ‘I remember as a teenager the shock of hearing that dad had been shot...seeing him in hospital. Like a lot of boys, you kind of think your dad’s a bit invincible.

’ When the gunman shot one guard, the bullet ricocheted into the foot of the other - as shown in the guard’s shoe here with a bullet hole taken in evidence. Detectives did not say on Sunday if they believed the man wanted for the Chadstone heist was connected to the group.

‘We’re yet to identify other offending linked to this investigation at the moment,’ said Detective Inspector Adam Tilley of the Armed Crime Squad. ‘We’re currently speaking with various other agencies in various states and territories throughout Australia, and we’re looking at similar incidents that have occurred. ’ But Tilley said given the violence and ‘callousness’ of the robbery, it was unlikely this was the man’s first crime, and someone in his circle had probably noticed his unexplained windfall of cash.

Carl said it was not too late to get justice for his family and the others hurt by the heist, as he urged anyone with information to come forward





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Armatruck Robbery Armadguard Chadstone Shopping Centre Melbourne Armed Crime Squad Armed Robbery Victim's Son Justice Information Callousness Unexplained Windfall Of Cash

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