Armed Suspect Shot Near White House After Firing at Secret Service

A suspect was shot by Secret Service officers near the White House after displaying a firearm and opening fire on agents. A juvenile bystander was also injured. The incident occurred shortly after Vice President Vance’s motorcade passed through the area.

A significant security incident unfolded near the White House on Monday afternoon, resulting in a shooting involving a suspect and Secret Service officers. The incident began when agents patrolling the perimeter of the White House complex observed an individual exhibiting suspicious behavior and appearing to possess a firearm.

According to Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn, the individual initially attempted to evade apprehension by fleeing on foot after being approached by agents. However, the suspect subsequently discharged a firearm in the direction of the Secret Service officers at the intersection of 15th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW, an area in close proximity to the Washington Monument. In response to the hostile action, Secret Service officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

Following the shooting, the suspect was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the suspect remains undisclosed at this time. The timing of the incident coincided with the passage of Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade through the area, although Quinn clarified that there was no evidence to suggest the suspect specifically targeted the Vice President or his entourage.

This detail underscores the potential for a broader security threat and the challenges faced by law enforcement in protecting high-profile individuals. Adding to the complexity of the situation, a juvenile bystander was also struck by gunfire during the exchange, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The bystander is currently receiving medical care at a hospital. Quinn emphasized that the initial assessment of the individual’s behavior, specifically the observed visual indication of a firearm, prompted the agents to consider him a potential threat.

It is important to note that the suspect was not located on White House property when the incident occurred, limiting the breach to the immediate surrounding area. The incident prompted a substantial law enforcement response, with numerous officers converging on the scene to secure the area and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This event occurs less than two weeks after another security breach attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 25th, where an individual attempted to enter the event armed with guns and knives, resulting in a Secret Service officer being shot – though thankfully protected by body armor and not seriously injured. When questioned about a potential connection between Monday’s shooting and previous attempts on President Donald Trump’s life, Quinn acknowledged the possibility but stated that an investigation is underway to determine if there is a direct link.

President Trump was present in the White House during the incident, and the Secret Service took precautionary measures by temporarily ushering journalists into the briefing room. However, Trump was able to continue his scheduled event without interruption. A weapon was recovered from the suspect, but further details regarding the type of firearm have not been released. The Secret Service is conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the suspect’s motives and any potential connections to broader security threats.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining security around the White House and protecting high-profile individuals from potential harm





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