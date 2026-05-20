Armed teenager attempts to hijack a flight

The story revolves around a 17-year-old teenager who used the internet to research airports and airline shoot-downs before attempting to hijack a Jetstar flight. He tries to blend in with the passengers by wearing a high-visibility vest, but is eventually subdued by a passenger.

In the days before an armed teenager boarded and allegedly attempted to hijack a commercial airplane, he used the internet to search airports and the shooting down of planes.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, had allegedly begun falling out with friends, telling them he had been talking to a girl, made new friends who had ‘shown him the way’, and found his life’s purpose. A still from footage of the boy being restrained by a Jetstar worker, passenger Barry Clark and the pilot.

Shortly after, in early March 2025, the teen donned a high-vis vest and is alleged to have brought a gun onto Jetstar flight JQ610 from Avalon Airport to Sydney, where he was subdued by a passenger. He later told the man who held him down, passenger Barry Clark, that he was thankful and relieved that he’d been stopped, a children’s court was told on Wednesday.

The prosecution is now fighting to have the case moved from the children’s court to a higher court, either the County or Supreme Court, arguing the penalties available at the lower court are insufficient for the level of alleged offending. The prosecutor noted the children’s court could only impose a maximum sentence of four years in youth detention, or two years in supervised custody if the boy was found to have a defence of mental impairment





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Teenage Offender Armed Threat Attempted Hijacking High-Visibility Vest Counter-Terrorism

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