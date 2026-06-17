ARN Media Settles with Kyle Sandilands for $12 Million

ARN Media has settled with Kyle Sandilands for $12 million, avoiding a potentially disastrous financial outcome. The company had accused Sandilands of workplace abuse, but has now agreed to pay him $12 million and provide him with $1.5 million worth of free advertising for his new podcast.

Radio broadcaster ARN Media has done a settle-now-pay-later deal with its once-biggest star and latter-day nemesis, Kyle Sandilands . The company called it as a commercial success, but nothing could be further from the truth.

It is a narrowly avoided disaster. The legal settlement was a practical way to avoid a horror financial outcome for the media group, which had made the scandalous commercial error of signing up the popular but risky and controversial radio jocks Sandilands and Jackie Henderson for its KIIS FM morning show for the onerously profligate sum of $200 million over 10 years. This all ended in tears earlier this year.

Sandilands ridiculed Henderson on air, she walked out of the studio and ARN seized on their clash to attempt to void the expensive contract. The duo lost their jobs and then sued the company as the commercial marriage turned into a messy divorce.

Thanks to Wednesday's settlement, Sandilands will pocket about $12 million - $3 million upfront and the remainder in instalments over three years, which presumably will provide him with enough to pay the interest on his four property mortgages. ARN's most recent financial accounts from December 2025 state it had only $10.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, so pragmatism is required. But ignore those who cast this result as a win-win. It's an embarrassing chapter in radio broadcast history.

ARN will live to fight another day and Sandilands has settled for way less than the $85 million he was seeking. And that's why ARN's share price experienced a relief spike - the existentially critical moment has passed. In ARN's eagerness to cauterise the bleeding from its self-inflicted financial wound (the stupendously generous $200 million ten-year contract with Sandilands and Henderson in 2023), it now has to pay $12 million to a man it had accused of workplace abuse.

The letter sent by ARN's lawyers to Sandilands a few months ago said (among other things):





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ARN Media Kyle Sandilands Settlement Workplace Abuse Radio Broadcasting

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