Former Socceroos boss Graham Arnold made history by leading a foreign nation to the men's World Cup, while Norway secured their first World Cup victory since 1998 with a 4-1 win over Iraq.

It was a historic night for Arnold, who became the first Aussie to lead a foreign nation to the men's World Cup and also first Aussie to coach at back-to-back editions of the showpiece tournament.

While Iraq were on the wrong end of a hammering in their first World Cup appearance since 1986, it was still a momentous occasion for former Socceroos boss Arnold and the country. Iraq held their own with a sizeable contingent of supporters that were mostly concentrated behind one of the goals.

The turning point came in the 38th minute when Amir Alammari crossed over three Norway defenders, allowing Hussein to head powerfully beyond diving goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to even the score at 1-1. However, that was the highpoint with Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland scoring his first two World Cup goals, and adding an assist in his tournament debut.

Haaland's first goal came in the 29th minute, off a cross into the box from David Moller Wolfe which Haaland finished off with his right heel. After Iraq equalised, Haaland put the Norwegians in front for good just before halftime in the 45th minute when he snuck in front of a poor back pass to Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

Haaland beat him to the ball, pre-empting his attempted clearance, and then used his shin to put the ball in the back of the net. Leo Ostigard added the third goal in the 76th minute off a corner kick from Martin Odegaard before Kristian Thorstvedt scored a fourth just before the final whistle off Haaland's assist.

Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq marked their first World Cup victory since 1998, and Haaland's impressive performance in his tournament debut raised expectations for his team's chances in the tournament. The victory was a significant boost for Norway, who were making their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Haaland's goals and assist in the match showcased his skills and potential as a key player for his team.

The match was a significant moment for both Iraq and Norway, with Iraq making their first World Cup appearance since 1986 and Norway returning to the tournament after a 24-year absence. The victory was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Norwegian team, who had been preparing for this moment for years.

Haaland's performance in the match was a highlight for the team, and his goals and assist will be remembered as a key factor in their victory. The match was a significant moment in the history of both Iraq and Norway, and it will be remembered as a turning point in their respective football journeys





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