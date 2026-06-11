Arrest Ends 27-Year Manhunt for Australian Fugitive James Dalamangas in Greece

James Dalamangas, wanted for a 1999 fatal stabbing in Sydney, has been arrested in Greece after nearly three decades on the run. He faces weapons charges locally while Australia seeks his extradition, though a statute of limitations may prevent a murder trial if he stays.

James Dalamangas , a 55-year-old Greek citizen, has been arrested in a rural seaside town in Greece after a nearly 27-year-long international manhunt. The arrest ends a long pursuit for his alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of George Giannopoulos , a father of two, outside a Sydney nightclub in 1999.

Dalamangas had been living under an assumed identity, Antonis Tzimas, presenting himself as an olive farmer with dozens of Rottweilers. Greek authorities tracked him down after receiving three key descriptors: Antonis, Australian, and a distinctive tattoo. They surveilled his property for three days before executing the arrest. Following his capture, Dalamangas appeared before a Greek court which sentenced him to two years and nine months in prison on charges of illegal weapons possession and providing false testimony.

An 86-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were also convicted for harboring the fugitive and have been granted temporary release pending their appeal against jail terms. Australian authorities are now preparing an extradition request to bring Dalamangas back to face the 1999 murder charge.

However, the process faces significant legal hurdles. If Dalamangas remains in Greece, the statute of limitations for the murder charge will expire, as Greek law limits such cases to 25 years. His legal representative has stated that he will contest any extradition effort. The case highlights the complexities of international fugitive investigations and the impact of differing legal systems.

Former NSW Police detective Duncan McNab, who has been involved in the case, expressed hope that Greek authorities will approve the extradition. He noted that Greece and the broader Mediterranean region have historically offered refuge to individuals seeking to evade justice, allowing them to "disappear.

" The outcome now rests with the Greek courts and government, which will review the extradition application. The development brings a measure of closure to a case that has lingered for decades, though the possibility that Dalamangas may never stand trial for the stabbing remains a stark reality due to the impending expiration of the statute of limitations in Greece





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James Dalamangas George Giannopoulos Extradition Greece Australia Sydney Stabbing Fugitive Statute Of Limitations 1999 Murder Case

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