Arrest in 1999 Sydney Nightclub Murder After 30-Year Manhunt

James Dalamangas, a long-term fugitive wanted for the 1999 fatal stabbing of George Giannopoulos in Belmore, has been arrested in Greece after almost three decades living under an assumed identity.

After nearly three decades on the run, a major breakthrough has been achieved in one of Australia's longest-running fugitive investigations. James Dalamangas , a 55-year-old murder suspect, was arrested in Greece over the weekend.

He is accused of the fatal stabbing of George Giannopoulos at a Belmore nightclub in 1999. Authorities allege that Dalamangas fled Australia shortly after the killing, with long-standing suspicions that he had relocated to Greece. His flight from justice spanned almost 30 years before Greek police located and apprehended him in the city of Aigio. The arrest was executed in the Aigialeia region where Dalamangas is said to have been living under a false identity.

Reports indicate he used the alias Antoni Tzimas and had even purchased property in the area during his lengthy stay. According to Greek media, he presented falsified information and claimed to possess legitimate Greek identification documents. In connection with his case, his father and partner have also reportedly been taken into custody on charges of harboring a criminal. NSW Police have been formally notified of the development and are coordinating closely with their Greek counterparts.

Investigators from New South Wales expressed significant relief and satisfaction after years of working on the cold case without a resolution. Dalangas' alleged history of violence is not limited to the 1999 murder. Police previously identified him as a suspect in the 1997 shooting death of Tim Voukelatos, a part-time bouncer and concreter who was shot multiple times while seated in his car at Campsie.

Furthermore, Dalamangas' brother, Peter, died in January 1998 after being restrained by security guards at Sydney's Star City casino. These interconnected incidents paint a picture of a family deeply entwined with Sydney's criminal underworld during the late 1990s. The arrest of James Dalamangas finally brings the possibility of legal closure to a case that has haunted investigators and the victims' family for three decades.

He now faces extradition proceedings that will likely return him to Australia to stand trial for the murder of George Giannopoulos. This development underscores the persistence of law enforcement and the enduring reach of international justice, even after a suspect has evaded capture for nearly 30 years abroad





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James Dalamangas George Giannopoulos Murder Sydney Nightclub Stabbing 1999 Fugitive Arrested Greece NSW Police Cold Case Aigio Antonis Tzimas Alias

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