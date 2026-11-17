Police have arrested a 36-year-old Malvern East man over the theft of three Melbourne Cup trophies won by Makybe Diva from Flemington Racecourse, but the trophies remain missing. The man was released pending summons as the investigation continues.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Malvern East over the theft of three Melbourne Cup trophies won by the legendary racehorse Makybe Diva, but the trophies have not been recovered.

The man was released pending summons after police raided a property at Mount Waverley last night. Victoria Police said the investigation is ongoing. The trophies were stolen from a display cabinet at Flemington Racecourse early on Monday morning. It is believed two men smashed into the cabinet and stole the trophies.

Also read Makybe Diva's Three Melbourne Cup Trophies Stolen from Flemington Racecourse

Thieves Disguised as Construction Workers

There were reports the thieves were disguised as construction workers or tradespeople, but neither police nor the Victoria Racing Club has confirmed this. By Monday afternoon, the entrance to the exhibition had been boarded up. An image reportedly from inside taken on Monday morning shows a display cabinet with smashed glass and several empty ledges next to the famous blue, red and white silks worn by jockey Glen Boss.

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The trophies and silks were on display as part of an exhibition honouring the racehorse. The exhibition, titled Makybe Diva: Queen of the Cups, was held at the Hill Stand at Flemington, between the Terrace and the Atrium. The trophies had been on display at the racecourse for the Spring Racing Carnival since September. Makybe Diva's owner Tony Santic said he was first made aware of the theft at 10am on Monday.

He said the Victoria Racing Club called him and told him there had been a break-in and the three Melbourne Cups had been stolen. They told him the alarm went off and five minutes later security arrived, and the trophies were gone. Santic said he was totally devastated by the theft. Please just give the cups back, he said.

VRC Devastated by Historic Theft

Put them somewhere and let the police know where they are and all is forgiven on my part. The Victoria Racing Club said it was devastated by the incident and was in direct contact with Tony Santic. Makybe Diva remains the only horse ever to have won the Melbourne Cup three times, which she did in consecutive years, from 2003 to 2005. Each win was ridden by jockey Glen Boss.