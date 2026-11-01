Alastair Campbell Recalls 1986 Psychotic Breakdown and Arrest in New Interview

Former Tony Blair communications director Alastair Campbell discusses his 1986 psychotic breakdown, his mental health recovery, and his fear of losing his partner Fiona in a wide-ranging new interview.

Alastair Campbell, former director of communications for Tony Blair and now a writer, strategist, mental health advocate and co-host of the hit podcast The Rest is Politics, has spoken about his 1986 psychotic breakdown in a wide-ranging new interview.

He is hopeful about the future despite current pervading gloom. Campbell will host a series of events in Australia in November. Campbell said children have a better understanding of the world than adults often credit them with. He recalled attending an AI event where the organiser told him his 16-year-old daughter had issued an ultimatum.

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She said if he did not get a fully electric car and stop using ChatGPT the whole time, she would not talk to him. Campbell said kids get it. Asked about swearing, Campbell said Malcolm Tucker, the Scottish Downing Street spin doctor in The Thick of It who was allegedly based on him, took swearing to a level of art that is beauty. Campbell admitted he swears when there is no need.

Campbell Talks About Family And Fear

His greatest fear is that his partner Fiona will die before him. He said he could not cope practically or emotionally. The two have been together almost 50 years and have had many ups and downs. He said a lot of women would not have put up with him, his life, his brain or his addictions.

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People think he is competent and gets stuff done, but he said he is utterly useless at getting into his bank account, booking a holiday or changing a plug. Fiona does absolutely everything. He described the fear as a mix of love, loss and practicality. Campbell recalled a line that stayed with him.

In 1975, when he went to university, his dad gave him a fiver and a little piece of paper, telling him to read it and keep it. It was a quote from Hamlet: This above all: to thine own self be true, And it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man. He said it always stuck with him. His mother died suddenly while he was abroad.

He spoke to her the day before but never got to see her. Afterwards his sister was sorting through their mother's papers and found a short poem she had left to be read at the funeral and put on the back of the order of service. The poem said: Farewell my family. My life is past.

I loved you all to the very last. Weep not for me but courage take. Love each other for my sake. For those you love don't go away.

Mother's Poem And Breakdown

They walk beside you every day. The poem is often attributed to Francis Day and is regularly used in funeral services. Campbell said he thinks about it all the time. His turning point came without a doubt in 1986 when he had a psychotic breakdown.

He was news editor at a newspaper called Today at the time. He was with Neil Kinnock, leader of the Labor Party, in Scotland when he started to feel really strange. He was seeing things and hearing things. He ended up being arrested for his own safety and then taken to hospital, where he was basically told to stop drinking and to get a grip.

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His career crashed and he had to rebuild. At the time, they thought the issue was alcoholism. It is actually an addictive personality and the depression that he used to hide with drink and work. Dealing with the depression is something he does all the time through medication but also through a technique represented by an empty jam jar.

A psychiatrist gave him the jar. The sediment at the bottom represents your genes. The rest is your life, the experiences that mix in and out. Usually we just about cope.

When we do not, it is because there is too much going on in there. You explode. That is when you are ill. The psychiatrist told him: You cannot undo anything inside the jam jar, you have to build on the jam jar.

Rebuilding Life With Jam Jar

So he builds on it with relationships, meaningful activity, sleep, diet, exercise, music, creativity, curiosity, and medication and psychiatry at the top. Before, it would have been medication first. He always keeps the jar on his desk. Asked about the artwork or song he wishes was his, Campbell named Quand on n'a que l'amour.

He explained that he was a busker in his university days and was hitchhiking from Aix-en-Provence to Nice when he got a ride with a Belgian lorry driver. As they were driving, there was a news flash that Jacques Brel was dead. The big, hairy, tattooed, beer-gutted lorry driver started crying.

Looking Ahead And World Views

Then the radio played Jacques Brel songs and the lorry driver explained their story and meaning. Looking forward, Campbell imagines a world where Trump and Musk are gone and the tech bros are bus drivers. He said a lot of very rich, powerful people get so above themselves they do not realise how lucky they are. They cannot envisage that in another life they could have ended up being the street cleaner.

He said he could be completely wrong and they might end up saving humanity, but he is far from convinced.