Arrests continue in tragic kidnapping and murder case of 85-year-old Chris Baghsarian

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man as the investigation into the mistaken identity kidnapping and murder of Chris Baghsarian in North Ryde expands to include multiple suspects.

The tragic kidnapping and subsequent murder of 85-year-old Chris Baghsarian has shaken the community of North Ryde, revealing a chilling story of mistaken identity and criminal negligence. Mr. Baghsarian, a widower living a quiet life, was forcibly taken from his residence in the early hours of February 13.

Investigators from the New South Wales Police Force have since concluded that the elderly man was not the intended target of the kidnapping, suggesting that his abduction was a horrific case of mistaken identity that resulted in his untimely death. As the investigation deepens, the scope of the criminal enterprise involved has become increasingly apparent, prompting a massive police effort to bring all responsible parties to justice. In the latest development regarding this cold-blooded crime, authorities confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old man at the Mount Druitt Police Station at approximately 9.25am yesterday. The suspect was formally refused bail and is scheduled to face court proceedings today. This recent arrest adds to a growing list of individuals entangled in the legal aftermath of the incident. Prior to this, 24-year-old Daniel Stevens and 29-year-old Gerard Andrews were taken into custody and charged for their alleged participation in a joint criminal enterprise that culminated in Mr. Baghsarian's death. Both men remain before the courts as legal proceedings continue to unfold, highlighting the organized nature of the offense. Furthermore, Delkin Donnelly, a 23-year-old individual, was apprehended at his Seven Hills residence in late March. Donnelly faces a multitude of grave charges, including murder, taking and detaining a person in company with the intent to ransom, occasioning actual bodily harm, and the illegal possession of an unauthorised firearm. Upon searching his premises, police discovered a cache of weapons, including a shotgun and a handgun, alongside various illicit drugs, leading to additional weapons and drug-related charges. Detective Acting Superintendent Andrew Marks has indicated that the investigation is far from complete, as authorities believe as many as nine people may have been involved in the conspiracy. The detective noted that a property in Dural likely served as a central hub for the various groups involved in the kidnapping and the subsequent disposal of the victim's remains. As the legal system works to address these heinous acts, the community continues to mourn the senseless loss of an innocent life caught in the crossfire of criminal activities





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Chris Baghsarian North Ryde Kidnapping NSW Police Criminal Investigation Murder Trial

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