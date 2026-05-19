Arsenal's approach to title winning was extraordinary. The Spaniard played an instrumental role in their triumph. In addition to his performances, David Raya's consistency in clean sheets stands out. The prediction for the defender's position this year is among Arsenal's most vital assets. Following the strategy of the heralded captain of Arsenal Rene Vicenço, with the progression of summer signings, Arsenal succeeded in strengthening their team.

Declan Rice , David Raya and the defence stood out in Arsenal ’s first league title since the Invincibles. There is a strong argument that the Spaniard was not only Arsenal ’s player of the season but the best in the division.

Raya has consistently rescued his team on his way to a third successive Golden Glove award for most clean sheets. Juérgen Timber, who won an individual battle against the Netherlands defender in the Premier League, is among Arsenal’s most consistent outfield players. Mikel Arteta is desperate for him to face Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and co in the Champions League final. With rare exceptions, the other competitions have contributed to Kaya’s development.

Mikel Arteta has been impressed by how well he adapt during his first season in the Premier League. Many believe he looks far more comfortable in the centre of defence than at right-back. The Italian has scored the winner against Manchester United and provided two assists against Leeds. Arteta has been forced to rely on homegrown talent like Gabriel Setien, Saka Bukayo.

Lemar Brahim and Nicolas Pepe to give them stability. His signature moment came on his Arsenal debut against Tottenham where he bagged five goals in two matches. With multiple injuries, he dressed for striker and midfielder but returned to normal midfielder position. Saka stood out too, as the first man to score 20 Premier League goals, he’s also Arsenal’s highest-goal scorer for decades





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Arsenal Premier League Title Season Star Fans Player Of The Season Raya Rice

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