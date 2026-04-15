Arsenal Scrape Through to Champions League Semi-Finals Amidst Nervous Performance; Bayern Munich Thrash Real Madrid

Arsenal's Champions League campaign continues as they narrowly defeated Sporting Lisbon on aggregate to reach the semi-finals, despite a lackluster second-leg display. The Gunners will face Atletico Madrid, while Bayern Munich eliminated Real Madrid in a high-scoring encounter.

Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a nervy 1-0 aggregate victory over Sporting Lisbon . The Gunners struggled in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, failing to find the back of the net in a goalless draw. Despite a below-par performance and a growing trend of anxious displays, Mikel Arteta's side managed to hold onto their slender first-leg advantage.

Sporting Lisbon were unable to capitalize on Arsenal's vulnerabilities, ultimately missing their opportunity to advance.

Arsenal's next challenge will be a semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid, who progressed after a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona. This will be a significant test for Arsenal, who haven't reached the Champions League final since 2006, and will need considerable improvement from their recent performances.

The club has now reached the Champions League semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history. However, a recent dip in form, with three losses and only one win in their last five matches across all competitions, raises concerns about their consistency.

Arteta's pre-match plea for his team to play with fierce intensity and no fear was not fully realized on the pitch. Instead, Arsenal appeared hesitant and lacked the necessary cohesion and attacking prowess in the final third.

While they remain on track for their Premier League goals, underlying issues have become increasingly apparent. Previous exits from the League Cup and FA Cup, coupled with a surprising home defeat to Bournemouth, have intensified scrutiny on Arsenal's character.

With a narrow six-point lead in the Premier League and a crucial game against Manchester City on the horizon, the pressure is mounting. The Gunners have a history of faltering in title races, having squandered significant leads in previous seasons.

In the match against Sporting, an initial period of intense pressing from Arsenal yielded no breakthrough. This was followed by defensive lapses, including a misplaced pass from William Saliba that allowed Francisco Trincao to shoot wide.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has had an inconsistent debut season, struggled to make a significant impact. His only clear chance was snuffed out by a tackle from Goncalo Inacio.

The absence of key players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard seemed to affect Arsenal's attacking fluidity, leading to a slow and uninspired performance that frustrated the home crowd. Goalkeeper David Raya's errant pass almost presented an opening to Trincao, who failed to capitalize. Sporting's Geny Catamo came close to scoring just before halftime with a volley that struck the post.

In the second half, opportunities fell to Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, and Noni Madueke, but none could convert. Arteta brought on Kai Havertz and Max Dowman, but the team continued to struggle.

Despite the pressure, Arsenal managed to hold on, securing their semi-final spot.

In another Champions League tie, Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate, with late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise sealing their place in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. The match was a thrilling affair, with Real Madrid taking the lead three times. Arda Guler scored early for Real, only for Aleksandar Pavlovic to equalize. Harry Kane then put Bayern ahead in the tie, but Kylian Mbappe leveled the score for Madrid before halftime. Eduardo Camavinga was sent off late in the game, and Bayern capitalized on their advantage, with Diaz scoring from outside the box and Olise adding a stunning late goal to secure their victory





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