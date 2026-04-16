Arson Attack on Iran International London Office Under Investigation

British counter-terrorism police are investigating a deliberate arson attempt on the London offices of Iran International, a Persian language news outlet. An ignited container was thrown into the news organization's car park on April 15, but the fire was quickly extinguished, resulting in no injuries or damage. Three men were arrested in connection with the incident. This event occurs amidst escalating threats and intimidation directed towards Iran International and its journalists, a situation that has been amplified by ongoing internet restrictions and strict media control within Iran. Journalists working for the outlet abroad have expressed fears for their safety and that of their families due to these pressures. Iran International reported that relatives of its journalists in Iran have faced raids, questioning, and harassment, while the bank accounts of 63 overseas journalists have been frozen and their devices subjected to cyberattacks. The organization has condemned these actions as a campaign of transnational intimidation aimed at suppressing independent journalism and has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its work.

British counter-terrorism police are actively investigating an arson attack that targeted the London office of Iran International , a prominent Persian language news outlet. The incident, which occurred on April 15, involved the deployment of an ignited container into the media organization's car park, as confirmed by Metropolitan police Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes.

Fortunately, the fire was rapidly extinguished by emergency services, preventing any injuries or significant damage to the property. Law enforcement apprehended three men shortly after the incident in connection with the attack.

In a formal statement, Iran International indicated that it would refrain from speculating on the specific motives behind the attack while the official inquiries were ongoing. However, the organization highlighted that this incident follows a period marked by increasing threats and intimidation directed not only at Iran International itself but also at individuals associated with its journalists.

This development is set against a backdrop of extensive internet access restrictions and stringent media control imposed by the Iranian regime for several months. Journalists of Iranian origin working in exile have consistently voiced concerns about their personal safety and that of their loved ones, citing what they describe as pervasive threats emanating from the regime.

Previously, in March, a visit to Iran International's London office revealed journalists who, while hopeful for an end to the current regime following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, harbored significant anxieties regarding their friends and families back in Iran. Many of these journalists had experienced difficulties in establishing contact with their relatives.

Since that period, Iran International has reported a worsening situation, detailing instances where numerous relatives of its journalists in Iran have been subjected to raids, interrogations, and harassment. The organization also disclosed that the Iranian regime has proceeded to freeze the bank accounts of 63 journalists working abroad and has launched cyberattacks targeting their electronic devices.

In a powerful condemnation, the organization characterized these collective actions as a calculated campaign of transnational intimidation with the explicit aim of silencing independent journalism. The statement strongly asserted that journalists should never be subjected to threats or attacks, and that their families should not be exploited as leverage.

The organization underscored that such tactics represent a direct assault on individual safety, the fundamental principles of press freedom, and the public's indispensable right to access information.

Despite these grave challenges and the clear intent to suppress their work, the journalists associated with Iran International have unequivocally vowed to persist in their journalistic endeavors





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