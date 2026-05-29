Artaeta Eyes Champions League Glory After Premier League Triumph

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's ambition has grown after winning the Premier League and is determined to seize the opportunity to win the UEFA Champions League against PSG, with Bukayo Saka echoing the desire for more trophies.

Arsenal , under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta , are brimming with confidence as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

This match represents a monumental opportunity for the club, coming on the heels of their first Premier League title in 22 years. Arteta has been vocal about his team's insatiable hunger, stating that their ambition has grown since securing the domestic crown. He believes the experience of winning the league has forged a winning mentality and a clarity of purpose within the squad.

The Gunners' path to the final has been impressive, dismantling Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages, showcasing their tactical flexibility and mental fortitude. While the club has only one previous final appearance, a 2006 loss to Barcelona, Arteta is determined to seize this moment and forge a new legacy. He emphasizes the need for courage, a relentless desire to win, and he is convinced his players possess those qualities.

Defender Jurriën Timber is likely to start after overcoming a groin injury, adding depth to an already formidable lineup. Stars like Bukayo Saka are echoing the manager's sentiments, describing a collective desire to achieve more after tasting Premier League glory. Saka revealed that club legend Thierry Henry, part of the 2006 final team, reached out to offer encouragement, creating a powerful link between past and present.

The winger stressed that winning the Champions League would be the perfect culmination to a historic season. He reflected on his personal journey from the Hale End academy to the grandest stage, noting that the title win has instilled a profound confidence that will serve them well.

Saka also addressed the physical demands of a 63rd game of the season, but he dismissed fatigue as a deciding factor, asserting that the match will be determined by moments of quality and organizational discipline rather than tired legs. The final against PSG is more than just a match; it is a chance for Arsenal to cement their status among Europe's elite and validate the project Arteta has built.

The manager's philosophy of fearless, attacking football has been on full display throughout the campaign. Having already toppled several giants, the team approaches the final with few doubts. The players understand the magnitude of writing a new chapter in the club's history. They are not content with one trophy; the hunger for more is palpable.

Arteta's message is clear: they are ready to compete with absolute clarity and courage on the grandest stage, aiming to bring the Champions League trophy back to North London for the first time. The blend of youthful exuberance, experienced leaders, and a manager at the peak of his powers makes Arsenal a formidable force poised to achieve continental glory





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