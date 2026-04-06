Artemis II Completes Historic Lunar Flyby, Offering First Views of Moon's Far Side

Artemis II mission successfully completes a groundbreaking lunar flyby, providing the crew and Earth with the first ever views of the moon's far side. The capsule broke the record for the furthest distance traveled from Earth and is on its way back home.

Artemis II embarked on a historic lunar flyby , marking a pivotal moment for the mission and offering unprecedented views of the moon's far side . This groundbreaking event provided the crew and those on Earth with their first ever glimpses of the lunar dark side, a region largely unseen during previous lunar missions. The flyby commenced around 2:45 p.m. ET, with the Orion capsule spending over six hours circling the moon, its windows strategically oriented to capture the far side 's details.

This remarkable feat made all four crew members the first humans to witness vast portions of the far side, an achievement made possible by the mission's unique orbital parameters and observational perspective. The Apollo missions, while significant, were limited by their proximity to the lunar surface and the resulting restricted field of view. Artemis II, however, maintained a distance of between 4,000 and 6,000 miles from the moon, offering a comprehensive view of the entire far side under the illumination of the sun. The moon appeared to the crew to be approximately the size of a basketball held at arm's length and about three to four times larger than Earth at the beginning of the flyby, as reported by the crew. The crew has been photographing and making observations of the far side as part of their research, including taking pictures of the moon from the Orion spacecraft. The astronauts spent the flyby photographing and making in-person observations of the far side as part of their research. They will also lose contact with Earth about halfway through the flyby around 6:44 p.m. ET, when the moon itself blocks communications signals between the capsule and Earth. Communications should be re-established around 7:25 p.m., minutes after Artemis makes its closest pass to the lunar surface at about 4,000 miles in altitude.\Adding to the mission's achievements, Artemis II broke the record for the furthest distance traveled from Earth, surpassing Apollo 13's longstanding record. This milestone was reached around 2 p.m. ET, with Artemis II exceeding Apollo 13's 248,655-mile distance. The mission is projected to continue extending this record, reaching approximately 252,757 miles from Earth by the end of the journey. The images provided by NASA showcase the moon from various angles, capturing both the near side, familiar to Earth observers, and the previously unseen far side. Crew members Reid Wiseman, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover, are seen in a group interview en route to the moon. They are also seen together in their spacecraft window observing the moon from its surface during day 5. These visuals offer a powerful narrative of the mission, highlighting the significance of this space exploration endeavor. The historical achievement has been recorded through video by NASA, showing the view of the moon from cameras outside the Orion Spacecraft, also from the Artemis II crew on day 5.\The flyby is scheduled to conclude around 9:20 p.m. ET, initiating the return journey to Earth. The capsule will utilize the moon's gravity to slingshot itself back to Earth, eliminating the need for thruster firings for the return trip. The voyage back to Earth is expected to last four days, with the capsule projected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday. The successful completion of this mission paves the way for future Artemis missions. Artemis III is scheduled for an Earth-orbiting mission in 2027. Artemis IV is planned to have its astronauts walk on the moon in 2028. This series of missions aims to build a sustainable human presence on and around the moon, laying the groundwork for further exploration of the solar system. The historic flyby of the lunar dark side by Artemis II is a major step forward in space exploration, offering the first real glimpse into the far side of the moon. It provided valuable insights and set new milestones in human spaceflight





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