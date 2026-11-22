Mikel Arteta expresses concern for David Raya after a shoulder injury during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed significant concern regarding the fitness of goalkeeper David Raya following a shoulder injury sustained during the club's recent match against Newcastle United. The Spaniard was forced off the pitch in evident pain after an accidental collision with Newcastle player William Osula in the second half. This incident cast a shadow over a result that left Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

Raya Injury Update And Medical Timeline

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was helped off the field by medical staff and appeared close to tears as he exited the St James' Park stadium. Arteta confirmed that Raya will undergo a scan on Sunday and an MRI scan on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage. The manager highlighted the importance of keeping a clean sheet record intact, noting that Raya had maintained seven clean sheets in the season's opening ten games. The medical team will provide a more definitive update on Raya's status following the imaging procedures.

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Match Details And Scoreline Evolution

The fixture ended in a 2-2 draw, a result that reflected a dramatic shift in momentum during the contest. Arsenal held a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to a goal scored by Eberechi Eze in the opening 45 minutes. The visitors dominated the early stages of the game, controlling possession and creating several chances. However, Newcastle United improved significantly after the break and managed to equalize through goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw.

Arteta Criticizes Defensive Lapses

Mikel Arteta was candid in his post-match analysis, stating that he felt his team had lost two points from the contest. He praised the exceptional first-half performance but criticized the team's inability to score additional goals to secure a more comfortable margin. Arteta described the manner in which Newcastle conceded their first goal as completely unacceptable, noting a lack of the moment of magic required to kill the game off. He emphasized that the response from the opposition was expected but the execution of the defense was flawed.

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Newcastle Performance And Jaissle Reaction

Matthias Jaissle, the Newcastle manager, hailed his team's excellent display after they fought back to secure a point. He acknowledged that the first half was not good but praised the players for adopting a front-foot approach and maintaining pure belief in the second half. Jaissle noted the unbelievable connections and synergy with the crowd that helped the team click during the rally. He believed that a point was a fair result given the quality of the opposition and the nature of the comeback.

Ownership Presence And Future Implications

The match was watched by Newcastle's chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, who had flown in from Riyadh to witness his first match of the season. Reports indicate that al-Rumayyan complimented Jaissle after the game, signaling support for the head coach's tactical adjustments. Arsenal remains six points ahead of Brighton and Manchester City, but the worry over David Raya's fitness poses a potential challenge for the title race. The club will now wait for medical results to assess the impact on their defensive stability in upcoming fixtures.