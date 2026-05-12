Arts Engagement Linked to Slower Biological Aging

The study found that both participating in arts activities and attending events, such as viewing an exhibition, lead to people staying biologically younger. The 'epigenetic clocks' used in the study to assess biological ageing are predictive of future morbidity and mortality, and previous studies have suggested a link between arts engagement and longer lifespan, but much more research would be needed to establish potential causal effects on longevity.

The findings are the first to show that both participating in arts activities and attending events, such as viewing an exhibition, lead to people staying biologically younger.

They provide evidence for arts and cultural engagement to be recognised as a health-promoting behaviour in a similar way to exercise. However, slower ageing does not necessarily mean someone will live longer. The 'epigenetic clocks' used in the study to assess biological ageing are predictive of future morbidity and mortality, and previous studies have suggested a link between arts engagement and longer lifespan, but much more research would be needed to establish potential causal effects on longevity.

Those who take part in artistic pursuits the most often slow the pace of their biological ageing the most. Under one of the study's methods of assessment, those who did so at least weekly slowed their ageing process by 4%, while monthly engagement led to it slowing by 3%.

Similarly, another of the tests showed that those who undertook an arts activity at least once a week were on average a year younger biologically than those who rarely engaged in such pursuits. Those who exercised once a week were only six months younger by that measure.

The benefit the arts confer on the pace at which people age is so dramatic that it is comparable to the difference between smokers and those who have given up smoking, the researchers say. Our study provides the first evidence that arts and cultural engagement is linked to a slower pace of biological ageing, said Dr Feifei Bu, a senior author and also a UCL academic.

This builds on a growing body of evidence about the health impact of the arts, with arts activities being shown to reduce stress, lower inflammation and improve cardiovascular disease risk, just as exercise is known to do. The study is based on blood test and survey response data from 3,556 adults taking part in the UK Household Longitudinal Study.

Participants were asked how often over the last year they had taken part in singing, dancing, painting, photography or crafting, or had attended an art exhibition or event, visited a heritage site such as a monument or historic building or park, or been to a museum, library or archive. Many of us know instinctively that taking part in creative and cultural activities is vital for a happy, flourishing life, said Hollie Smith-Charles, the director of creative health and change programmes at Arts Council England.

These impressive new findings are further evidence that arts, museums and libraries help us live well for longer, and demonstrate how vital it is that everyone, everywhere has access to excellent and affordable culture on their doorstep. Evidence is emerging that the arts can improve both mental and physical health.

In 2019 the World Health Organization published, by Fancourt and Saoirse Finn, which highlighted initiatives such as playing music to patients before surgery and using the arts with people with dementia. In the latest study, the middle-aged and older adults aged 40 or above received the biggest boost to the pace at which they aged as a result of taking part in the arts.

Across the arts sector we have known for a long time that getting creative yields extraordinary benefits for our health, and this latest research adds a vital new piece to the puzzle, proving that arts and culture can even slow down the biological clock, said Mark Ball, the artistic director of the Southbank Centre. The Southbank complex was born in 1941 out of the Festival of Britain.

Its description as 'a tonic for the nation' was not a coincidence, Ball said. It was an explicit recognition that, after the destruction and gloom of the second world war, the country needed to be convened through the arts to find a sense of optimism and healing. That sentiment is enduring and is needed now, more than ever





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Arts Engagement Biological Aging Health-Promoting Behavior Exercise Epigenetic Clocks Slower Aging World Health Organization Creative Health And Change Programmes Southbank Centre Festival Of Britain Mental And Physical Health Initiative People With Dementia Playing Music To Patients Before Surgery Using The Arts

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