TV Reviewer Calls Star Ratings an Insult to the Public as Goodreads Adds Quarter Stars

A TV reviewer argues star ratings are simplistic and misleading in the popular arts, as Goodreads introduces quarter stars to provide more nuance for its 150 million users.

A TV reviewer has argued that star ratings in the popular arts are an insult to the public, calling them simplistic and misleading. The critique comes as Goodreads introduces not just half stars but quarter stars as well, a change announced earlier this month.

Star Ratings Determine Fate

The reviewer, who assigns star ratings as part of the job, said the rating is the first thing readers look at and can lead them to read the full review. Stars get attention and go on the front page, then get funnelled into Metacritic and IMDb. Thanks to Rotten Tomatoes and similar sites, these aggregated ratings can now determine the fate of a show or a book.

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But the reviewer concluded that star ratings, while useful for products like scissors or Booking.com hotel rooms, are a bust for the popular arts. The problem is not mainly at either end of the scale. Readers love a bad review, as seen in the excitement when Kim Kardashian's Netflix legal drama drew a firestorm of critical horror. The real issue is in the middle.

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Three Stars Means Nothing

Three stars, described as the great gawping meh of modern culture, is a meaningless average that gobbles up all comers. When the reviewer decides an episode of The Great British Bake Off is three rather than four stars, nuance instantly evaporates. The temptation is always to regress towards the mean, which is three stars, neither a damnation nor a garland but a large padded fence to sit on.

Not everything is The Lego Movie, and not everything is awful, but most television, most stuff, even most people, are somewhere around OK. That means saying something is three stars is not really saying anything at all. Going up to four or down to two edges dangerously towards competence, even perfection, or slumps towards censure. With just five ratings to choose from, star ratings flatten criticism.

The reviewer called them simplistic, borderline Philistine and overall mildly insulting to readers, viewers and critics. Goodreads recently admitted as much by adding quarter stars. More ways to say exactly what you mean, the site announced, adding it was the No.1 request from its 150 million users. You can see where this is heading.

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Goodreads Adds Quarter Stars

The whole point of a five-star system is to keep things simple. Johnny Punter can glance at a poster, see a panoply of stars and book a ticket. Breaking stars into granules of opinion grants a licence for nuance, but the star rating itself is anti-nuance and pro-clarity. Either it is simple or it is not.

Where does all this starring come from? The great democratisation of criticism, brought by the internet, blogs and social media, means everyone is a critic. That came with an explosion of entertainment choices. People needed prompt guidance through Spotify, Netflix and Amazon's infinite shelf.

Ratings Become Corrupted Currency

Star ratings, first ported from travel guides and then spread via consumer reviews on e-commerce platforms, offered a universally recognised quick steer. But the currency has become corrupted. The predominance of ratings aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb means that instead of being a source of wisdom-of-crowds guidance, star ratings have become a meaningless mush. Any movie marketing department can find a five-star rating for their poster if they spend enough time looking.

It turns out the wisdom of crowds has led to opinion becoming just more food for the algorithm. Rating is overrated.