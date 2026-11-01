Michigan student, 21, votes in first US midterms by online ballot from Melbourne

A 21-year-old Michigan student living in Melbourne describes voting in her first US midterms from nearly 16,000 kilometres away while covering cost of living, reproductive rights and the influence of Donald Trump and One Nation.

A 21-year-old American student is voting in her first US midterms from nearly 16,000 kilometres away in Melbourne, after receiving her ballot by email. Since August, thanks to a 10-week journalism internship with this masthead, she has been settled into a different version of the shining city on a hill she is used to: a high-rise in Melbourne's CBD.

Instead of lining up outside her local church or city hall in Michigan, she is fulfilling her civic duty through an online ballot. It was surprisingly simple to receive the ballot by email, and it was ready to fill out less than 10 minutes after she applied. Democracy has never been more accessible, yet Americans are not voting. Compulsory voting is something she would love to stuff in her suitcase and bring home.

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Before coming to Australia, she never predicted how many people would ask her about politics the moment they heard her accent, or how embarrassed she would feel about her country being represented by such a joke. She does not think many Americans know the extent that other countries see and hear about the United States. She expected Australians would have an understanding of politics in her country, but definitely underestimated just how curious, and concerned, they would be.

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She first voted in the 2024 presidential election, when her state flipped Republican, making her anxious for the results of this one. Since then, she has been paying more attention to Michigan politics than ever. The cost of living and reproductive rights are two of the biggest issues she has been considering as a young woman. Although she is from Michigan, she goes to school and lives in Chicago, and costs are rising in both states.

Reproductive Rights in Michigan

This is happening across the US, and even in Australia. Michigan will also elect a new governor this election cycle, replacing Gretchen Whitmer, a longtime advocate for reproductive rights. She was in and out of women's health clinics before she was even a teenager. She suffered with bad acne and was put on birth control to treat it when she was 12.

It helped her understand the importance of bodily autonomy and, more importantly, she has always supported choice in healthcare. Michigan's constitution now guarantees a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including abortion, but that is not true everywhere. That protection stops at the state line, and the senator getting sent to Washington helps decide what happens beyond it. Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has drawn a fresh surge in support for Zohran Mamdani.

Catching political social media organically has been harder now that her algorithm knows she is equally engaged in politics Down Under. What does make its way to her are the viral moments. Most often they are clips from heated debates stirring the pot and candidates challenging hecklers. There is also the occasional El-Sayed thirst-trap edit.

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Trump and Global Politics

But still, between all the candidates and speeches, she cannot escape the biggest American political figure: President Donald Trump. From what she has seen living here, most Australians cannot seem to escape him either. In one of her first courses at the Australian Catholic University, a student told her the next class was covering fascism. The week-one topic: Is Donald Trump a fascist?

Over lunch, the student showed her to the campus conservatory garden and they had a long conversation about her interest in politics. She is completing a bachelor's degree in global studies with an interest in international relations. The student said something that really stuck with her: Australian politics may be heading in the same direction as the US. She admits that learning more about One Nation during her time here has given her a bit of deja vu.

Tightening borders, opposition to vaccine mandates and the rejection of climate change make her feel like she is not so far from home. Despite this, there is still a long way to go before she sees the same hostility here as she does in the States. She dreads the lack of participation from her generation back home. In a time of so much uncertainty and change, the only thing that can bring back hope for the future is societal debate.

Hope for Democracy

Read about politics, and know how important your voice is. Along with her vote, that is all she can do, and hope for in every democracy.